Gibbon rescued from drug lord finds shelter

NINH BÌNH — Cúc Phương National Park, located in the northern province of Ninh Bình, is providing shelter to a special white-cheeked black gibbon that was rescued from a Vietnamese drug kingpin in 2018.

The male gibbon, assumed to be 13 years old, was rescued from the house of Triệu Ký Vòong, a notorious drug lord in the northern province of Lạng Sơn. After he was rescued, he was given the name 'Mafia'.

“When investigators came to Vòong’s house, they detected a white-cheeked black gibbon on the ninth floor. This criminal had the habit of keeping wildlife in captivity as a pet, so he dedicated a whole floor to raise his gibbon”, said Phạm Kiên Cường, Director of environmental education and service centre at Cúc Phương National Park.

After the rescue, Mafia was transferred to the Endangered Primate Rescue Centre (EPRC) at Cúc Phương National Park for care.

It had to undergo a drug test, which was negative, before being released into its natural habitat, but the gibbon did test positive for Hepatitis B, so it can not be released into the wild.

“Animals that are injured or infected with infectious diseases transmitted by humans have almost no chance of returning to their natural environment. If we release them into the wild, they will spread the disease to other animals in the forests”, said Nguyễn Văn Bảy, an official from Cúc Phương National Park.

In addition, due to being captive and living with humans for a long time, Mafia lost its natural habits and often became 'hyperactive' whenever it saw humans.

Based on the herd-living nature of primates, conservation officers at Cúc Phương National Park decided to pair it with Polly, an individual gibbon who shares the same fate as Mafia. They can play together and practice their instinctive behaviours.

“In the process of living with Polly, Mafia is relaxed, fun and has no signs of stress in the captive environment”, Bảy shared.

Currently, Mafia is monitored and cared for by veterinarians. On a daily basis, Mafia is fed four times, three main meals and one snack. The main food for Mafia is vegetables, fruits and tubers.

“Through the story of the 'unintended home' of these two gibbons, we hope to convey the message of protecting the habitats of wildlife, especially primates", Cường said.

“By simply refraining from hunting and keeping wild animals in captivity, we can contribute to preserving biodiversity and conserving nature within the rich and diverse ecosystem.” VNS