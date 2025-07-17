Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Chu Đậu pottery wows APEC guests in Hải Phòng

July 17, 2025 - 08:44
The tour, hosted by the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism on the sidelines of the meeting from July 15-18, allowed guests to explore the intricate pottery-making process, admire vivid ceramic displays, and try their hand at painting, immersing themselves in a craft that once defined Vietnamese craftsmanship.
Representatives of Chu Đậu Ceramic JSC introduces ceramic models to guests. — VNA/VNS Photo

HẢI PHÒNG — A group of 80 foreign guests, including spouses of delegates attending the third meeting of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC III), on July 16 stepped into the timeless world of Chu Đậu pottery village in the northern port city of Hải Phòng, where artisans keep a centuries-old craft alive.

The tour, hosted by the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism on the sidelines of the meeting from July 15-18, allowed guests to explore the intricate pottery-making process, admire vivid ceramic displays, and try their hand at painting, immersing themselves in a craft that once defined Vietnamese craftsmanship.

Amy Chien from Taiwan (China), captivated by the artisans’ deft techniques, peppered her guide with questions, saying that she is eyeing investment opportunities or even policy proposals to bring more Việt Nam's pottery and Chu Đậu pottery in particular to Taiwan.

Don Russell, an Australian delegate, said the tour brings insight into the unique cultural aspects of Vietnam and Hải Phòng. It is also a meaningful activity to foster Việt Nam's strong ties with global partners.

Chu Đậu pottery, a high-end ceramic line, dominated the 14th to 17th centuries in Chu Đậu Village along the Thái Bình River, now part of Thái Tân Commune, Hải Phòng. Once a major export, it cemented Việt Nam's place in the global pottery market. Revived in 2001 by Chu Đậu Pottery JSC under BRG Group after centuries of decline, the craft is now thriving.

Each piece undergoes a rigorous five-step process: clay preparation, shaping, pattern decoration, glazing, and firing. Natural glazes like jade, crackle, and white, paired with traditional motifs such as lotus flowers, dragons, phoenixes, and calligraphy, give the pottery its signature allure. Today, Chu Đậu pottery is available in over 30 countries, displayed in major global museums, and chosen as premium diplomatic gifts from Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS

