Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Việt Nam brings traditional culture, arts closer to Russians

July 21, 2025 - 21:08
As part of cultural activities marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Russia, the Lê Ngọc Theatre staged the second show at the Moscow Folk Art Centre in Moscow on July 18, following its successful opening night on the previous day.

 

A performance of the "The Epic of Việt Nam – Russia Friendship" programme in Moscow. — VNA/VNS Photo

MOSCOW — As part of cultural activities marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Russia, the Lê Ngọc Theatre staged the second show at the Moscow Folk Art Centre in Moscow on July 18, following its successful opening night on the previous day.

The programme, titled "The Epic of Việt Nam – Russia Friendship", was introduced by Việt Nam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with Russia’s Ministry of Culture, with support from the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia and the Russian State Concert Company “Rosconcert”.

The event featured more than 10 artistic pieces blending music, poetry in both Vietnamese and Russian, áo dài (Việt Nam's traditional long dress) show, and various dance performances. Highlights included traditional Vietnamese art forms such as xẩm (blind wanderers’ music), chèo (traditional opera), and hầu đồng (trance ritual).

Renowned Vietnamese artists taking part included People’s Artists Lê Ngọc and Trịnh Thúy Mùi, Meritorious Artists Nguyễn Thị Hải Yến and Hoàng Tùng, alongside other performers from the Lê Ngọc Theatre.

The event attracted a large and enthusiastic audience, including members of the Vietnamese community in Russia and local Russian friends.

Artist Anh Đào, a performer in the show, expressed appreciation for the warm reception from the Russian audience and hoped for more cultural tours and meaningful performances to deepen bilateral ties.

Sputnik journalist Ekaterina Makarova welcomed the cultural exchange, highlighting the emotional impact of Vietnamese artists singing Russian songs. Makarova noted that following Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s recent visit to Russia, cultural activities between the two countries are expected to expand further.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi described the programme as a significant cultural diplomacy event, helping to promote Việt Nam’s image, traditions, and culture to Russian and international friends.

He noted that more cultural exchanges are planned, including the first Vietnamese Culture Festival to be held at Manezhnaya Square in downtown Moscow, co-organised by the Moscow government and the Vietnamese Embassy. — VNA/VNS

festival culture

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Children to perform Swan Lake ballet in Hà Nội

Swan Lake is among the most popular ballets in the world since it premiered in 1877 in a performance by the Imperial Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow. In 2015, it was performed in full for the first time in this country by artists from the Việt Nam National Opera and Ballet. 
Life & Style

Moscow to host Việt Nam Culture Festival for first time

Festival-goers will be treated to performances of Vietnamese water puppetry, enjoy authentic Vietnamese cuisine, and take part in creative cooking workshops. There will be a special art programme which features performances by artists from both countries, showcasing the sounds of traditional Vietnamese instruments.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom