Ninh Bình seeks global recognition for cliff-based Hán-Nôm inscriptions

NINH BÌNH The Hán-Nôm inscriptions on the cliffs of Non Nước Mountain in Hoa Lư Ward of Ninh Bình Province, represent the once-flourishing Hán-Nôm culture and heritage in Việt Nam's former royal capital.

They embody a unique intersection of sculpture and literature, deeply reflecting the nation’s cultural, religious and historical heritage.

The provincial authorities are currently preparing a nomination dossier for the Hán-Nôm inscriptions on Non Nước Mountain to be included in the UNESCO Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific's (MOWCAP) heritage list.

Valuable heritage

The Hán-Nôm inscriptions, carved directly into the cliffs of the Special National Historic and Scenic Site of Non Nước Mountain, span from the 14th to the 20th centuries. This treasure trove of Hán and Nôm writing documents important historical figures and events not only in Ninh Bình but across Việt Nam.

Non Nước Mountain is currently home to 43 cliffside stone steles (known as ma nhai, or inscriptions carved directly onto natural rock surfaces) and 12 other documents preserved through rubbings.

Among these are 37 Hán-Nôm texts and six in the romanised Vietnamese script (chữ quốc ngữ), dating from the Trần and Early Lê dynasties (15th century), the Mạc dynasty (16th century), the Lê Trung Hưng period (17th–18th centuries) and the Nguyễn dynasty into the early 20th century. These inscriptions include royal poems, literary works and calligraphic scripts.

According to Prof Dr Jing Huiling from Chaoyang University of Technology (Taiwan, China), the inscriptions are remarkable for their historical depth and literary richness, reflecting achievements in language, script and literary style across eras. They offer a comprehensive and authentic account of the country’s past.

Besides their historical and cultural significance, the inscriptions also serve as a treasure of documentary heritage. In 2019, the Prime Minister recognised Non Nước Mountain as a special national relic site.

Bringing heritage to the world

Recognising the outstanding value of the inscriptions in both content and form, Ninh Bình Province is stepping up efforts in preservation, digitisation and education, using the site to promote tourism and the traditional scholarly spirit of the Vietnamese people.

Associate Prof Dr Nguyễn Thị Hiệp from the French Development Agency (AFD) said the site holds great potential for educational tourism, particularly through experiential learning activities for local and international students.

In the international context, the Hán-Nôm inscriptions on Non Nước Mountain may be compared with other prominent stone-document legacies such as the Republic of Korea’s steles on Namsan Mountain, ancient Egyptian rock inscriptions, or royal stelae in Ethiopia. For this reason, Ninh Bình is consulting leading experts at home and abroad to improve its nomination dossier for UNESCO recognition.

Dr Vũ Thị Minh Hương, Vice President of UNESCO’s Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific and a member of the National Cultural Heritage Council, believed the inscriptions fully meet the criteria. She noted that, aside from their content, the pieces are beautiful works of art bearing decorative patterns and imagery that mark a historical era and showcase the development of Ninh Bình’s renowned stone-carving tradition.

Listing the Hán-Nôm inscriptions on Non Nước Mountain in the MOWCAP would not only honour a unique Vietnamese heritage but also enrich humanity’s shared historical legacy.

According to Vũ Thanh Lịch, Deputy Director of Ninh Bình’s Department of Culture and Sports, the department has advised the provincial People’s Committee on the implementation of conservation projects and promoting the site’s historical and scenic value.

Emphasis is being placed on preserving documentary heritage, raising public awareness, fostering national pride and contributing to sustainable, culturally rich development, positioning Ninh Bình on the global tourism map. VNA/VNS