Hà Nội's downtown hosts K-pop festival at weekend

HÀ NỘI — The annual K-Pop Cover Dance Festival 2025 will take place this weekend in Hà Nội with performances from some of the best dancers and singers.

K-pop has become one of the most popular Korean cultures around the world, according to Choi Seung Jin, director of the Korean Cultural Centre in Việt Nam.

"I hope the festival this year will offer a meaningful and entertaining experience for all fans connecting K-pop lovers." said Choi.

"With a series of cultural activities, the festival should not be missed this weekend in Hà Nội.

"We will continue to organise exciting and inclusive cultural events for a broader audience in the future."

On the evening of July 19, the ten most talented dance groups from Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, and HCM City will have the chance to show their passion through cover performances.

They will be guided by choreographer/dancer Yechan from the 1Million Dance Studio which trains top Korean singers and bands such as Jay Park in All I Wanna Do, Sunmi in Gashina and MAMAMOO in Gogobebe.

Vietnamese singer Mỹ Anh, one of the country’s emerging talents, will perform. She gained international attention with her appearances at Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival in Los Angeles (2021), the ASEAN-Korea Music Festival in Seoul (2022) and, more recently, the Vivid Sydney in Australia.

The following day, the 13 most outstanding young singers from Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, and HCM City will show off their talents on the big stage alongside famous Vietnamese singers such as Lâm Bảo Ngọc and CongB.

The best performing group will participate in the K-pop Cover Dance Festival World Final 2025 organised by Seoul Shinmun Daily in September in Seoul.

Following the success of the 2024 edition, which attracted tens of thousands of visitors, this year’s festival, on Trần Nhân Tông Walking Street, promises an even more vibrant and immersive experience.

Attendees can look forward to diverse activities across multiple zones, including decorating K-pop items at the K-POP FANGIRL ZONE, dancing to K-pop with AI at K-POP DANCE, freely showing off singing talents like an idol at K-POP SING ALONG, and exploring Korean tourism at K-TRAVEL.

The festival has been held annually in Việt Nam since 2013. After skipping two years due to the COVID-19, the festival returned offering K-pop lovers and tourists in the capital an exciting chance to enjoy different aspects of their favourite genre. — VNS