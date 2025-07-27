Rising wave of Vietnamese music documentaries struggle to appeal to broad audiences

Music documentaries produced in Việt Nam are being released in cinemas with greater frequency, but box office returns remain limited compared to other commercial film genres.

In early 2025, two concert films tied to popular entertainment programmes made their theatrical debut. Anh Trai Say Hi: Kẻ Phản Diện Tạo Nên Người Hùng (The Villain Creates the Hero) opened in late February and quickly became one of the country’s highest-grossing music documentaries, earning VNĐ15.4 billion (US$590,000).

The nearly two-hour film spans four nights of performances by 30 artists, blending concert footage with behind-the-scenes moments, artist interviews and rehearsal sequences to provide a well-rounded portrayal of the production.

In mid-May, Mưa Lửa (Rain of Fire), directed by Đinh Hà Uyên Thư and based on the reality show Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Chông Gai (Call Me by Fire), attracted attention from younger audiences and grossed more than VNĐ11.9 billion ($456,000), according to data from Box Office Vietnam.

Singer Sơn Tùng M-TP is widely credited with launching a trend of locally produced concert films with the release of Sky Tour Movie in June 2020. Directed by Nguyễn Quang Dũng, the documentary features footage from shows in Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng and HCM City and made over VNĐ11 billion ($421,500) in its first 10 days in cinemas.

Since then, other artists have followed suit. In 2020, Hồ Ngọc Hà released Rồi Một Ngày Hà Nói Về Tình Yêu (One Day Hà will Speak of Love).

In 2023, Hà Anh Tuấn released Những Vết Thương Lành (The Healed Wounds), and that April, Mỹ Tâm premiered Tri Âm the Movie: Người Giữ Thời Gian (The Keeper of Time), a documentary marking her 20th year in music. During its nine-day run, the film grossed VNĐ12 billion ($460,000) and was noted for its strong narrative structure.

However, not all similar projects have fared well. Chúng Ta Là Người Việt Nam (We Are Vietnamese), a concert film by Hoàng Thùy Linh released in March, was pulled after about a week in theatres, earning only VNĐ200 million ($7,700). Earlier, Màu Cỏ Úa (Colour of Withered Grass), a 2020 documentary on veteran songwriter Trần Tiến, earned just over VNĐ87 million ($3,300).

Content Director at CGV Vietnam Nguyễn Hoàng Hải said the modest returns reflected the narrow audience these films typically reach.

“They mostly appeal to existing fans of the featured artists, rather than the general movie-going public,” he said. “That limits their potential to scale.”

He added that emotional connection and shared experience were important factors. “If the viewer isn’t already a fan, they may not fully engage with the music or the collective atmosphere in the cinema,” he said.

Film critic Nguyễn Phong Việt has echoed the view that these projects are primarily aimed at loyal fanbases.

He said that they tended to have fewer screenings and receive less marketing support than traditional films. Often, their primary purpose was to promote the artist’s brand or concert tour, not to drive ticket sales.

Still, he said music documentaries provided fans with insight into the artist’s work and backstage experiences, and he expected them to remain a recurring presence in Việt Nam’s film landscape.

Director Nguyễn Quang Dũng, who worked on Sky Tour Movie, said few expected music documentaries to earn any revenue in the past.

“In Việt Nam, these films are still seen as a way to generate supplementary returns after a larger project,” he said.

Dũng said that incorporating a documentary into a larger project could lead to additional income streams such as DVD sales, digital downloads or merchandise.

“Live performances only reach the audience in the venue. A film can bring that experience to a wider public,” he said.

"With rising production costs and limited profitability in live shows, the relatively low cost of producing a documentary makes it a practical option for artists." VNS