Culture, sports and tourism make impressive progress in first half of 2025

HÀ NỘI — The culture, sports and tourism sector plays an increasingly important role in the country's sustainable development strategy, as experts heard at a July 17 conference in Hà Nội to review efforts made in the first six months of the year and assign tasks for the latter half of 2025.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng chaired the event held by the ministry (MoCST), which was attended by delegates from all 34 cities and provinces, both online and offline.

Reviewing the tasks completed in the first six months, Permanent Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lê Hải Bình said 2025 was the last year to accelerate and successfully complete the implementation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

MoCST closely followed and effectively implemented the Party's guidelines and policies, the State's laws and policies, and the Party and Government's resolutions, focusing on reviving and developing Vietnamese culture.

In its first Congress of the Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term in June, delegates agreed to strive harder and firmly begin the nation's new era, working step by step under the principle that culture is a guiding force for the country on the same level as economy, politics and society.

The first half of 2025 featured many comprehensive achievements in culture, sports and tourism.

Tourism grew impressively, contributing greatly to the country's socio-economic development. The total number of international visitors to Việt Nam in the first six months was more than 10.6 million, an increase of 20.7 per cent over the same period last year. Total revenue from tourists during this period was about VNĐ518 trillion (US$19.8 billion).

Efforts to preserve and promote cultural heritage were effectively implemented; press, communication and publishing activities have undergone positive changes; the fight against false and detrimental information was carried out continuously, with remarkable efficiency; and the cultural and entertainment industries showed positive signs of development, with many unique and creative cultural activities taking place.

Meanwhile, a mass sports movement developed further, and high-performance sports made strong progress.

Many cultural, sports and tourism activities and programmes were held and several cooperation agreements were signed during visits by senior leaders of the Party and State.

To enhance Việt Nam's prestige and position in the international arena, several Vietnamese Cultural Weeks took place abroad, as well as other cultural festivals, international book fairs and friendly sport tournaments.

As for tasks to complete in the remaining six months of the year, Bình said MoCST will focus on developing projects to submit to the Government and the Prime Minister.

Staff will continue to work on developing science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, administrative reform and Project 06, in accordance with the requirements of the culture, sports and tourism sector, the permanent deputy minister said.

MoCST will also develop and map out a programme to promote the digital transformation of smart tourism and upgrade the ministry's administrative procedures, ensuring information security and safety as well as a connection with the National Population Database.

A number of projects and programmes are planned, pending approval. They include a National Target Programme on Cultural Development for the period 2025-2035; a project titled 'Internationalisation of national cultural identity, nationalisation of world cultural quintessence'; a strategy for developing Việt Nam's cultural industry through 2030; and a project on developing the entertainment industry.

An exhibition of socio-economic achievements along with cultural events and entertainment activities will also be held to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

At the conference, sport managers were asked to complete programmes to develop key sports for participation in the Olympics and Asian Games starting in 2026 and looking ahead through 2046. They were also asked to create projects to develop national athletics and football from 2030 to 2045 and prepare teams and delegations to participate in international events and conferences.

Tourism-related staffers were tasked with promoting tourism development, ensuring double-digit economic growth and hosting and organising forums, conferences, fairs and programmes to invite visitors to Việt Nam and introduce Việt Nam to the world.

Concluding the conference, Minister Hùng said that through practical activities, people gain awareness of the significance of culture to society. The ministry aims to follow the direction of 'Culture is the foundation - Information is the conduit - Sports is the strength - Tourism is the connecting bridge'.

He said culture is put in the appropriate position, with the culture, sports and tourism sector entrusted by the Party and State to organise many major events of national, regional and international scale. This will help uphold the country's position in the world, strengthening people's trust and conveying the Party's policy messages through the language of art and sports. VNS