Singer Mỹ Linh launches first Asia tour with daughter Mỹ Anh

HÀ NỘI Vietnamese singer Mỹ Linh has announced her first-ever Asia tour, marking over three decades in her musical career.

Titled Mỹ Linh Xin Chào Tour 2025 (Mỹ Linh Says Hello – 2025 Tour), the concert series is described by the artist as more than a performance – it’s an opportunity to reconnect with audiences in Japan and South Korea, particularly among the Vietnamese communities abroad.

The tour also marks her return to the stage after a seven-year hiatus and introduces a notable first: a joint performance with her daughter, singer Mỹ Anh. Rather than a typical family collaboration, the concert is designed as an intergenerational dialogue between two musical styles and perspectives.

Throughout her career, Mỹ Linh has held several notable tours, including Tiếng Hát Mỹ Linh (1998), Mỹ Linh & Anh Em (1999), Mỹ Linh Tour '06 (2006) and Mỹ Linh Tour – Thời Gian (2018). Each reflected a different phase in her artistic evolution.

A well-known voice of Việt Nam’s 1990s pop and R&B scene, Mỹ Linh now performs alongside Mỹ Anh, one of the country’s emerging talents. Mỹ Anh gained international attention with her appearances at Head in the Clouds in Los Angeles (2021), the ASEAN-Korea Music Festival in Seoul (2022) and, more recently, Vivid Sydney in Australia.

Reflecting on this new chapter, Mỹ Linh said the tour represents a personal shift – one that invites audiences to engage with stories across generations through music.

“Being on stage with my daughter makes me feel young again, as if I’m starting a fresh and loving journey,” she said.

Mỹ Anh has emphasised that the project isn’t about support, but about musical equality. She hopes their collaboration will bring a mix of familiarity and novelty to audiences.

During the tour, Mỹ Linh will present updated versions of her classic songs, while Mỹ Anh will perform original tracks from her EP Phases of the Moon. The concert will also feature cross-generational arrangements that blend traditional and contemporary styles.

Guest performers, yet to be revealed, will join the duo under the direction of composer and music producer Anh Quân – Mỹ Linh’s husband and Mỹ Anh’s father – supported by a group of young musicians.

Mỹ Linh Says Hello Tour is scheduled for September 14 at Yokohama Landmark Hall in Yokohama, Japan and October 11 at Myunghwa Live Hall in Seoul, South Korea. VNS