Musical tributes to August Revolution to premiere this autumn

HÀ NỘI — A new musical celebrating the contributions from all walks of life to the August Revolution – a pivotal 1945 uprising that led to Việt Nam’s independence and the birth of the Democratic Republic – will premiere this autumn.

Titled Cafe Bánh Mì (Coffee and Baguette), the production is a collaboration between the Vietnam National Drama Theatre and a seasoned creative team from South Korea, led by director Cho Joon Hui.

The musical was originally scripted by Seo Sang Wan, with author Lê Trinh from the Vietnam National Drama Theatre assisting in historical research and revisions.

It highlights the lesser-known stories of patriotic citizen, particularly from the petite bourgeoisie, who sacrificed both wealth and life in pursuit of Việt Nam’s independence. Their actions reflect the resilience and unity that fuelled the August Revolution of 1945.

Drawing from real-life accounts set during the eve of independence, scriptwriter Seo focused on personal stories to bring history closer to the audience. Rather than abstract ideals, the musical portrays how President Hồ Chí Minh’s values of peace, compassion, and equality were embodied in the ordinary people who shaped the nation's future.

Director Cho Joon Hui shared the inspiration behind the title Cafe Bánh Mì, noting that coffee and bánh mì are among Việt Nam’s most iconic foods – ones he frequently heard mentioned in radio broadcasts in South Korea. To him, they represent the essence of the Vietnamese people: humble, resilient, and full of spirit.

“President Hồ was a great man, and the Vietnamese people are equally great in their yearning for independence and freedom," Cho said.

"That’s why I wanted to create a musical about the unsung heroes, the truly great people.

“The spirit of President Hồ must be expressed through ordinary citizens, through anonymous warriors. That’s why I chose the title Cafe Bánh Mì.”

As this marks the theatre’s first attempt at musical storytelling about President Hồ Chí Minh, its ensemble had to tackle singing and vocal training for the first time. Though the process was unfamiliar and demanding, Meritorious Artist Nông Dũng Nam noted that he and his fellow performers are committed to delivering a sincere and well-crafted performance.

The musical will debut on August 15 at the Star Theatre, 87 Láng Hạ Street, Hà Nội.

Two short plays, one deep legacy

Alongside musical production Cafe Bánh Mì, the Vietnam National Drama Theatre is developing two heartfelt short plays as part of its commemorative programme Bác Hồ Một Tình Yêu Bao La (President Hồ – A Boundless Love), marking the 80th anniversary of National Day.

Chuyện Nhà Chị Tín (The Story of Mrs Tín’s Family) recounts President Hồ’s New Year’s Eve visit in 1962 to one of Hà Nội’s poorest families, reflecting his concern for the well-being of all citizens.

The second play, Miền Nam Trong Trái Tim Bác (The South in President Hồ’s Heart) is set during the resistance war against America, portraying his enduring love for southern compatriots, with a special focus on heroine Trần Thị Lý and fellow revolutionaries.

According to theatre director Kiều Minh Hiếu, President Hồ Chí Minh left a lasting legacy not only for the Vietnamese people but for the world. Though he is gone, his image and ideals remain alive in the hearts of those who continue to draw inspiration from his life. — VNS