Nha Trang Dolphins reach new milestone with fourth straight win

NHA TRANG — At the Khánh Hòa Provincial Arena, Nha Trang Dolphins continued their upward momentum by edging past Ho Chi Minh City Wings 87-81, marking their longest winning streak of the season so far.

Though already out of playoff contention, the City Wings presented a formidable challenge for the home team with a refreshed core lineup. Meanwhile, the Dolphins were determined to secure a crucial victory to consolidate their place in the top four. Both teams maintained the same starting five from their previous clash just two days earlier.

The first quarter unfolded with intense energy and pace. Riding the hot hands of guards Trần Đăng Khoa and Dakota Zinser, the Wings stormed to an early 14-3 lead. However, Jaylyn Richardson stepped up to ignite the home side’s offence, helping “Út Phins” rally to a 23-23 tie by the end of the quarter.

The tempo remained high in the second quarter, with the Dolphins gaining the upper hand through relentless pressure and solid defence. Yet the creativity and composure of Trần Đăng Khoa kept the visitors in the game. With two timely three-pointers, the Wings turned the tide to take an eight-point lead at 51-43 heading into halftime.

In the third period, the Wings maintained a fluid ball movement strategy, capitalising on long-range shots and left-wing drives. On the opposite end, Võ Huy Hoàn and other Dolphins stalwarts dug deep, gradually cutting the deficit. By the end of the quarter, head coach Todd Purves and his men had narrowed the gap to just four points, 69-65.

The final quarter saw the Wings’ main trio begin to tire, while the Dolphins surged ahead with renewed energy. Key contributions came from substitutes Nguyễn Thành Đạt and Nguyễn Phúc Vinh, whose presence turned the tide. Scoring only 12 points in the fourth quarter, the City Wings could not hold back the late-game push, ultimately falling 87-81.

Star guard Jaylyn Richardson was named Player of the Game, finishing with 27 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. “As I’ve said, the City Wings are a completely different team now compared to the start of the season. Beating them is no easy feat,” Richardson said. “This was also a game where Max Allen had more minutes on the floor. I think both he and we still have a lot of room to grow.”

Despite trailing for most of the game, the Dolphins’ fast tempo and crucial bench contributions proved decisive. For the visitors, although shorthanded, head coach Lê Trần Minh Nghĩa’s team displayed impressive tenacity. The trio of Trần Đăng Khoa (27 points), Dakota Zinser (26), and Yevgen Sakhniuk (13) all played the full 40 minutes without rest.

Following tonight’s result, both teams retained their respective rankings. The Dolphins now stand at fourth with eight wins and five losses, while the City Wings remain seventh with a 1-13 record. With the regular season entering its final stretch, the Dolphins hold a two-win advantage over direct top-four rivals Danang Dragons (6-6), giving them a significant edge in the race to the playoffs. VNS