Hanoi Buffaloes secure 10th straight win, remain unbeaten

HÀ NỘI - The Hanoi Buffaloes continued their unbeaten run in the Việt Nam Basketball Association (VBA) season after a commanding 92-71 victory over the Danang Dragons at Tây Hồ Gymnasium.

In their third meeting this season, the visiting Dragons, currently in fifth place, were under pressure to win to stay close to the top four.

The Đà Nẵng-based team retained their usual starting line-up, while the home side surprised fans by placing stars DaQuan Bracey and Tamyrik Fields on the bench. Instead, forward Hassan Thomas, recently returned from injury, was reintroduced into the starting five.

The opening quarter saw both sides trade attacks in an intense end-to-end battle. The Dragons initially gained a 17-11 lead thanks to a sharp shooting display from Mongolian import Ganbat Chinbold, who sank three of five three-pointers.

However, the momentum shifted when Bracey and Fields were brought on by coach Matt Van Pelt, allowing the Buffaloes to regain balance and trail narrowly, 22-20.

In the second quarter, Fields quickly asserted his presence off the bench, leading the offensive charge. Four three-pointers from veterans Đinh Thanh Tâm and Lian Ramiro widened the gap, as the capital side pulled ahead with a double-digit lead.

The Dragons struggled to respond, with their starting unit cooling off and relying heavily on reserves Huỳnh Andre Minh Triết and Lê Hoàng Quân to stay in the game. They trailed 48-38 at halftime.

Returning from the break, the Buffaloes extended their dominance. Their scoring remained steady thanks to a deep bench filled with reliable scorers. In contrast, the Dragons found it difficult to penetrate the paint, resorting to isolation plays for Karachi Edo, who was largely ineffective under heavy defensive pressure.

By the end of the third quarter, the visitors were down by 20 points, 73-53.

In the final period, the Dragons attempted to mount a comeback by pressing on defence and forcing turnovers. However, Hanoi’s solid rim protection and cohesive team defence stifled those efforts.

Even with only Lian Ramiro and the third unit on the court, the home side managed to maintain a near-20-point cushion. Fatigue set in for the visitors, and coach Hoàng Thế Vinh’s squad was unable to overturn the deficit, conceding a 92-71 loss.

Tamyrik Fields, the Buffaloes’ versatile scorer, was named Player of the Game after recording 21 points and 14 rebounds in just over 21 minutes of play. “I received great support from my teammates. We complement each other well and share responsibilities on the court. Coming off the bench was part of the coach’s plan and overall strategy. We’re staying focused on each game to keep this winning streak alive,” Fields said.

With a 3-0 sweep over the Dragons this season, the Buffaloes reaffirmed their top-seed status, showing superiority both in their starting five and bench depth.

On the visitors’ side, Ganbat Chinbold led scoring with 18 points, though his early spark faded as the game progressed. Star centre Karachi Edo was held to just 13 points under heavy marking.

Following this result, the Hanoi Buffaloes remain first on the ladder with 10 wins, while the Danang Dragons stay in fifth with a balanced record of six wins and six defeats. VNS