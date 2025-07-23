Vietnamese fashion designer Nguyễn Công Trí arrested in drug investigation

HCM CITY — Acclaimed Vietnamese fashion designer Nguyễn Công Trí has been arrested for alleged involvement in illegal drug use, HCM City police confirmed on Wednesday.

Trí, 47, was detained alongside 36-year-old Trần Phú Long on suspicion of organising the illegal use of narcotics, according to the police.

The arrests are part of a wider investigation into an online drug trafficking ring. On June 12, officers raided a residence in Tân Hòa Ward and caught a 34-year-old suspect in possession of cannabis and cocaine.

Authorities said the suspect was selling drugs via encrypted apps such as Telegram and Signal, using multiple bank accounts to facilitate transactions.

As the investigation expanded, police tracked the network to Trí’s residence in Tân Hưng Ward. On the evening of June 23, officers allegedly found Trí and Long using drugs. Seized items at the scene included porcelain dishes, rolled banknotes, and plastic cards believed to be used in drug consumption.

Trí, a Đà Nẵng native, is one of Việt Nam’s most prominent fashion figures and a member of the Asian Couture Federation.

Since founding his label in 2009, he has designed for international celebrities such as Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron, Michelle Obama, Rosé of Blackpink, and Rebecca Ferguson, in addition to numerous Vietnamese stars.

In 2014, he became the first Vietnamese designer to be named one of the “Top 100 Contemporary Fashion Face”, a recognition that helped launch his international career.

That same year, he was invited to Tokyo Fashion Week and later featured in Vogue’s runway coverage. His collections have also been presented at New York Fashion Week, elevating the profile of Vietnamese fashion globally.

The investigation is ongoing. — VNS