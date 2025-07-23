Việt Nam eyes National Housing Fund to expand social housing

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam’s Ministry of Construction has proposed the creation of a National Housing Fund, with initial capital of VNĐ5-10 trillion (US$200-400 million), aimed at boosting social housing supply for low-income groups.

Under a draft decree, the fund will operate at two levels, including a central fund managed by the ministry and local funds overseen by provincial governments. Both will have independent legal status and be allowed to manage finances through the State Treasury or commercial banks.

The central fund will receive its initial capital of VNĐ5 trillion from the State budget, expected to double within three years. Additional funding could come from public housing sales, land-use revenues, investment income, and voluntary contributions.

At the local level, the funds will be backed by provincial budgets and other legal sources, including land-use fees from commercial developers and proceeds from public asset sales.

The fund will be used to build, manage, or renovate affordable housing for rent. It will also convert public buildings or purchase privately developed homes. The fund may also acquire commercial housing for public sector workers.

Independent social housing projects would need to be completed within five years, or seven years if integrated with surrounding infrastructure.

Despite many support policies, Việt Nam has reached just 22.6 per cent of its 2025 goal to build 100,000 social housing units. A $5.7 billion credit package remains largely undisbursed.

Economist Nguyễn Đức Kiên noted that while many state funds are ineffective, a dedicated housing fund is necessary and in line with global practices, where governments build supporting infrastructure around social housing rather than leaving it to private developers. VNA/VNS