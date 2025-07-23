PM orders urgent flood response in Nghệ An amid rising waters

HÀ NỘI — The Prime Minister has requested immediate action in response to the risk of dangerous flooding in Nghệ An Province, particularly in the Cả River basin area.

The directive stated in the Official Dispatch No 119 dated July 22 follows alarming reports from the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting that the circulation of Typhoon Wipha (designated as Typhoon No. 3 in Việt Nam) has brought exceptionally heavy rainfall to the province’s western mountainous regions.

Rainfall is also expected to continue in the upstream areas of the Cả River located in neighbouring Laos, intensifying flood risks.

At 10.45pm on July 22, the flood inflow into the Bản Vẽ Hydropower Reservoir reached 10,044cb.m/s, far surpassing the designed threshold of 7,770cb.m/s.

The water level in the reservoir is rising rapidly and is projected to exceed its normal level by the morning of July 23. Authorities have warned of a very high risk of flash floods, landslides along slopes and riverbanks and severe flooding in low-lying areas.

The provincial government is directed to implement all necessary measures to ensure the safety of human lives and key infrastructure, especially the Bản Vẽ dam, dykes and irrigation and hydropower facilities throughout the province.

Local authorities are also tasked with preparing contingency plans for community safety, ready for immediate implementation in the event of severe flooding or structural failures.

The Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security have been directed to coordinate with Military Region IV and local forces to mobilise equipment, supplies and personnel in high-risk areas. These resources must be on standby to assist with evacuation, disaster response and rescue operations as needed.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is responsible for monitoring rainfall and flood conditions, enhancing forecasting accuracy and coordinating with international partners to collect additional data on rainfall and inflow patterns in the Cả River basin.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Construction is instructed to ensure the safety of transportation infrastructure and promptly support Nghệ An in addressing landslides and road disruptions.

Authorities stress the urgency of a proactive, coordinated response to protect lives and minimise damage as heavy rain and flooding continue to pose serious threats across the province. — VNS