Phú Bài brewery, 'probably the best' expansion in Việt Nam

HUẾ – Carlsberg Việt Nam, in coordination with the People’s Committee of Huế City, officially held the inauguration ceremony of the Phú Bài Brewery Expansion Project, marking a major milestone in the company’s journey of innovation, sustainability, and long-term commitment to Việt Nam.

The expansion, with an investment of nearly US$90 million, increases Phú Bài’s brewing capacity by 50 per cent, making it Carlsberg’s largest beer production facility in Asia and one of the most productive globally within the Group in terms of labour efficiency.

This expanded brewery will help meet rising demand across Carlsberg Việt Nam's diverse portfolio, including international premium brands such as Carlsberg, 1664 Blanc, Tuborg, and Somersby, alongside local favourites Halida and Huda, the beloved icon known as the Pride of Central for over 35 years. With enhanced capabilities, Carlsberg Việt Nam is now better positioned to provide Vietnamese consumers with international quality, greater choice, consistency, and innovation.

“Phu Bai Brewery expansion reflects our long-term commitment to Việt Nam,” said Andrew Khan, Managing Director of Carlsberg Việt Nam.

“Phú Bài is now our largest beer production site in Carlsberg Asia, equipped with cutting-edge technology to produce exceptional quality beers more efficiently and with lower environmental impact. But it’s not just about scale; it’s about serving our consumers better, strengthening our supply chain, and delivering meaningful impact for the communities we serve.”

Vice Chairman of the Huế City People’s Committee, Phan Quý Phương, remarked: “Carlsberg Việt Nam has long been a trusted partner in the sustainable development of Huế City and central Việt Nam. The expansion of the Phú Bài Brewery not only brings advanced manufacturing standards to Huế but also demonstrates a strong commitment to environmental and social responsibility. We appreciate Carlsberg’s contributions and look forward to continued collaboration for the prosperity of central Việt Nam.”

Designed as a future-ready facility, the expanded Phú Bài Brewery integrates cutting-edge technology to enhance performance while reducing environmental impact.

It features one of Việt Nam’s fastest packaging lines and a new high-efficiency brew line that consumes 20 per cent less water and 15 per cent less energy.

The project also operates with a fleet of AI-enabled electric forklifts to enhance safety in high-traffic zones, as well as real-time data dashboards for line efficiencies to ensure consistent quality and operational precision.

Carlsberg Vietnam was also awarded multiple international medals for beer quality, including the Monde Selection Gold Quality Awards for Huda and Halida in 2024, a testament to the craftsmanship and brewing standards embedded in the Phú Bài site.

“Việt Nam plays a pivotal role in Carlsberg’s global strategy, not just because of its growth potential, but because of the strength of our local people, our partnerships and our shared ambition for a greener future,” said Vice President for Supply Chain of Carlsberg Asia Joy Rice. “With this expansion, Phú Bài becomes more than a brewery. It’s a blueprint for how we grow: with purpose, with responsibility and with long-term value creation for Việt Nam and beyond.”

The Phú Bài Brewery expansion supports both Carlsberg’s global Together Towards ZERO and Beyond (TTZAB) agenda and Việt Nam’s national roadmap towards net zero by 2050. The brewery runs on iREC-certified renewable electricity and biomass-powered steam, with all wastewaters treated using advanced filtration systems.

Carlsberg Việt Namalso aims for 100 per cent reusable or recyclable packaging across bottles, kegs, and cans, furthering its commitment to a circular economy and sustainable packaging innovation by 2026.

“Our vision has always been to grow together with Việt Nam,” added Andrew Khan.

“We don’t measure success by volume alone. True growth comes from creating lasting value – for people, the environment and the communities that have supported us for more than 30 years. This expansion is not just about brewing more beer – it’s about brewing a better future for Vietnam.”

Carlsberg’s journey in Việt Nam began over three decades ago, with Phú Bài Brewery at the heart of its deep-rooted connection to the central region.

As the company moves forward, it remains committed to growing alongside Việt Nam, empowering communities, advancing sustainable growth, and reinforcing the country’s role in Carlsberg’s global journey towards a greener, more resilient future.