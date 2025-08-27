Dassault Systèmes, Viettel partner to drive Việt Nam's high-tech growth

HÀ NỘI — Dassault Systèmes and Viettel have agreed to strengthen strategic cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, digital design and simulation, aiming to accelerate digital transformation, foster innovation, and enhance Việt Nam’s position in high-tech industries.

Under a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU), Dassault Systèmes will partner with Viettel AI and other Viettel subsidiaries to deploy the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and AI/machine learning solutions in smart manufacturing and digital transformation projects.

The partnership will focus on applications including AI-driven product design and simulation, virtual twins, manufacturing optimisation, natural language processing, robotics and AI-powered data analytics for research and development.

A joint working framework will be set up to identify and implement initiatives that enhance Viettel’s innovation capacity and contribute to Việt Nam’s long-term industrial development.

The MoU also highlights the importance of talent development and training, aiming to equip Viettel’s workforce with advanced digital and AI-driven skills to meet future technology demands and accelerate national upskilling.

“Dassault Systèmes has been in Việt Nam for over 20 years, and our new partnership with Viettel AI marks an important step forward. Together, we will leverage Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE and virtual twin technologies to accelerate smarter industries, upskill high-tech talent and drive sustainable growth,” said Samson Khaou, Executive Vice President for the Asia-Pacific at Dassault Systèmes.

Viettel AI CEO Nguyễn Mạnh Quý said the collaboration with Dassault Systèmes would allow the company to apply AI and digital solutions across its strategic sectors, enabling faster problem-solving, the creation of smarter solutions, and the development of a highly skilled talent base to strengthen Việt Nam’s position in the global technology landscape.

The signing of this first MoU between the two companies marks the beginning of a long-term partnership, with pilot projects and stakeholder engagement set to be launched in the coming months. — VNS