Anh Đức

JAKARTA The Việt Nam national under-23 football team have successfully defended their ASEAN U23 Championship after a 1-0 victory against hosts Indonesia in the final on Tuesday.

A single goal from striker Nguyễn Công Phương (not to be confused with the established Nguyễn Công Phượng: no dot below "ơ"!) was enough to grant Việt Nam their third successive title, cementing their place as the tournament's most successful team.

Coach Kim Sang-sik and his team had a relatively quiet tournament, easily cruising through Laos and Cambodia in the group stage before pulling a great comeback victory against the Philippines in the semifinals.

The press dubbed the match 'The Dream Final', which pitted the defending champions against the 2023 SEA Games gold medal winners at Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, South East Asia's third-largest sports venue.

Both teams opted for a cautious start to the match and did not hesitate to make hard tackles. Mistakes were few and far between, especially during the opening minutes.

The tempo started to quicken after the fifth minute, when Indonesia got their first chance through heritage player Jens Raven, whose header went just wide.

Raven, who is the tournament's top scorer, had another golden opportunity in the 29th minute, when he was through on goal. The shot from the Holland-born striker, however, was too tame for Vietnamese goalkeeper Trần Trung Kiên.

Việt Nam also got their fair share of opportunities in the first half. From the corner in the 25th minute, Nguyễn Văn Trường headed the ball centimetres away from the top corner of Muhammad Ardiansyah's goal.

Trường screamed loudly in frustration, but the anguish soon turned into elation for Việt Nam's tenacious midfielder, as he got to celebrate his teammate's goal just eleven minutes later.

Việt Nam had a tournament where set pieces were their main weapon, with the majority of goals coming from dead ball situations. And in the final, it again proved to be effective: A corner in the 36th minute was aimed at the back post, which eventually found Công Phương after a teammate's header.

The 19-year-old striker did not hesitate and fired a powerful one-touch volley into the bottom of Ardiansyah's net. The sound of Zombie Nation's Kernkraft 400, one of the soccer world's most famous goal tunes, was heard loud around Gelora Bung Karno, but it was not for the hosts; it was for the defending champions.

With a goal in their pocket, Việt Nam played defensively in the second half to protect the lead. A combination of both the Young Warriors' brave efforts, along with Indonesia's wasteful finishing led to the final ending Việt Nam's way with a minimal 1-0 victory.

Having successfully defended the cup, Việt Nam’s under-23s are mentally well on their way to reclaim the men's football gold medal at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand in December. VNS