Thiên Khôi, new seven-a-side football king

Football

HÀ NỘI — Thiên Khôi FC have became new king of Việt Nam after winning the National Seven-a-side Football Championship (VPL-S6) on July 27 in Hà Nội.

Thiên Khôi, champions of the Northern zonal qualification, beat Đắk Lắk Lottery FC, a representaive of the Southen zone, 1-0 in the Hoàng Mai Stadium.

The final's official time ended without a goal despite strong effort from both two side, forcing the match to proceed to the extra time.

Dương Văn Khôi scored the only goal just two minutes into the first extra time's half.

Thiên Khôi sped up and had several threatening chances but their strikers could not find the back of the net.

Coach Trần Đức Thiện of Đắk Lắk asked his team to switch to futsal's power-play style, all players including goalkeepers participating in attacking play to find an equaliser but their tactic didn't work.

Thiên Khôi finally found the top of the podium after years of being a title candidate. In addition to the championship trophy and huge bonus, Thiên Khôi also pocketed a prize for the most fair-play team and several individual titles.

The Top Scorer award went to former V.League 1 player Claudecir dos Reis Rodrigues Júnior who scored six goals.

Vũ Xuân Du was the Most Valuable Player and Bùi Văn Thắng was the Best Coach.

In the third-place play-off, My My FC defeated Điện Bách Khoa Ninh Thuận 3-1 to take the bronze medal.

Duy Trường scored two goals in the first half and Minh Luân took the club's third goal in the second half. Điện Bách Khoa Ninh Thuận's only goal was sandwiched between them.

My My's Lại Tuấn Vũ was voted the Best Goalkeeper and Trần Đức Long of Đắk Lắk was the Best Young Player.

In the next few days, the orgnisers will announce their Best Seven side who will take part in a special match against the Team of the Stars of national team members on August 3 in Hà Nội.

Also in August, the third season of an international seven-a-side football tournament will be held, featuring teams from either regional or continental areas. —VNS