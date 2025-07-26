Techcombank Hanoi International Marathon: A race that connects heritages

Marathon

HÀ NỘI — The fourth Techcombank Hanoi International Marathon will officially return on October 5, continuing to spread a spirit of “Run for a Greater Việt Nam” and elevating running from a growing movement into a sustainable and healthy lifestyle within the community.

This year’s event takes place in the wake of the grand celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

The marathon, organised by Sunrise Events Vietnam (SEV), is expected to lure about 13,000 local and international runners including professional and amateur runners, celebrities and business leaders.

The steady growth in participation each year reflects a shift in social awareness, where running is increasingly embraced as part of a healthy and proactive lifestyle. The event continues to affirm its influence in encouraging healthy living, building personal resilience, and fueling the collective drive for progress in Việt Nam’s new era of national rise.

Beyond fostering physical fitness, the race remains a dynamic convergence of sports, culture, and tourism, offering a well-rounded experience where every stride carries the spirit of discovery and national pride.

Alongside its growing scale and influence, this year's season marks a significant advancement in event operations, highlighted by adjustments to the racecourse aimed at enhancing the overall experience for athletes.

Runners will pass 37 cultural landmarks and modern urban highlights, offering a vivid glimpse into Hà Nội’s rich heritage and ongoing transformation. With every stride, participants will challenge their limits and experience a city where timeless traditions meet bold and forward-looking growth.

"The Techcombank Hanoi International Marathon stands as one of the key sports events in the capital, playing a meaningful role in fostering civic engagement and patriotism, enriching the cultural and spiritual lives of the people," said Phạm Xuân Tài, deputy director of the Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports.

"Over the past three editions, the event has attracted more than 26,000 runners, affirming its lasting appeal and widespread impact within local and international communities.

"We acknowledge and greatly appreciate the positive impact this event has made. We remain committed to working closely with the organising committee to ensure the highest standards in race operations and athlete safety.

"This effort also aligns with Hà Nội’s long-term vision of integrating culture, sports, and tourism, helping to promote the image of a culturally rich Hà Nội that is deeply connected to the global community," he said.

Meanwhile Thái Minh Diễm Tú, Chief Marketing Officer of Techcombank, a sponsor of the tournament, said: "With the message 'Run for a Greater Việt Nam', this event has become a platform where we, together with thousands of athletes, promote a positive lifestyle, improve physical well-being, strengthen community bonds, and ignite personal inner strength.

General Manager of SEV Rob Zamacona said it was an honour to deliver a world-class, professionally organised race experience for all athletes.

"With its growing scale and ever-improving quality, we believe this event will continue to assert its place as one of Hà Nội’s most iconic community sports events and steadily approach the standards of global marathons such as the Tokyo Marathon and the London Marathon," he said.

In addition to the main race, the marathon will feature an exciting range of shoulder events over three days, from October 3 to 5.

The KIDS RUN includes 3km and 1.5km distances for young runners aged 5 to 14. The Marathon Village is open for visitors who can enjoy a variety of engaging interactive activities, receive exciting giveaways, and explore health and wellness solutions. VNS