Thirteenth straight win keeps Hanoi Buffaloes at top of standings

HÀ NỘI — The Hanoi Buffaloes extended their unbeaten run to 13 games with a dominant 80-71 victory over defending champions Saigon Heat at Tây Hồ Gymnasium.

In their second encounter this season, the Buffaloes had already secured a place in the playoffs, while the Heat needed a win to remain in the top four.

The visitors promoted Tim Waale to the starting line-up, fielding a squad with all five players above 1.93 metres tall. In contrast, the home team retained the same line-up from their previous win two days earlier.

The Buffaloes began the game with a relaxed mindset. Point guard DaQuan Bracey led the offence with dynamic drives and accurate passes. While the Heat were slow to score, they distributed the ball well. Head coach David Grice introduced Võ Kim Bản and Dư Minh An early to increase tempo, but both guards struggled, and the visitors trailed 23-15 after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Heat tightened their defence near the basket but could not contain Hanoi’s Tamyrik Fields and Hassan Thomas. On offence, contributions from Huỳnh Trực Nhân and Nguyễn Anh Kiệt had little impact.

Meanwhile, Lian Ramiro scored four times, and centre Trần Minh Hiếu stunned the visitors with two three-pointers, widening the gap to 47-31 by half-time.

The defending champions showed improvement in the third quarter by better protecting the paint. A three-pointer by Davon Dillard cut the lead to 11 points at 54-43. However, their inefficient offence and poor shooting prevented further momentum. Despite occasional lapses, the Buffaloes maintained a solid 63-48 lead heading into the final period.

Early in the fourth quarter, the home team pushed the lead to 70-50. Davon Dillard then spearheaded the Heat’s comeback with sharp playmaking, assisted by Huỳnh Trực Nhân.

Their efforts brought the score to a tense 76-71 in the final minute. The visitors attempted to trade fouls for time, but the home team held firm. Bracey and Ramiro calmly converted free throws to seal the win.

Tamyrik Fields was named Player of the Game after posting 20 points and 12 rebounds. “It feels amazing to beat the defending champions twice and keep our unbeaten streak alive,” Fields said. “We’re sticking to the coach’s game plan and improving day by day. Our goal is to bring the trophy home to the capital.”

With their 13th consecutive victory, the Buffaloes once again controlled the tempo against the reigning champions. Despite brief periods of stagnation, coach Matt Van Pelt’s side consistently responded with surges to restore their dominance.

The Heat improved their ball control but continued to struggle with offensive execution and finishing.

Following the result, the Buffaloes remained at the top of the standings with a perfect 13-0 record, while the Saigon Heat dropped to fifth place with eight wins and seven losses. — VNS