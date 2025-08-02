The Bracey show: The Buffaloes clinched VBA playoffs

HÀ NỘI — Hanoi Buffaloes became the first team to qualify for the 2025 VBA playoffs after clinching a nail-biting 89-87 victory over defending champions Saigon Heat at Tây Hồ Gymnasium on Friday (August 1).

Entering the match with an 11-game unbeaten streak, the Buffaloes were the only team yet to defeat Saigon Heat this season. A win would not only preserve their perfect run but also guarantee them a place in the playoffs.

Both teams fielded their strongest line-ups for the crucial encounter. From the opening minutes, the Buffaloes applied intense pressure, forcing multiple turnovers and launching quick counterattacks. They surged ahead early, hitting six of ten three-point attempts to end the first quarter with a commanding 29-14 lead.

The second quarter saw the home team extend their advantage to 14 points at 33-14. However, a strategic rotation from coach Matt Van Pelt allowed the visitors to mount a comeback. Davon Dillard led the charge, reducing the deficit to single digits before the Buffaloes restored their cushion to 47-35 before the break.

In the third quarter, the Buffaloes rotated their squad again, with forward Hassan Thomas taking on a lead role in maintaining the advantage. Saigon Heat responded by introducing Huỳnh Trực Nhân and Tim Waale, but they continued to trail by 16 points heading into the final quarter at 71-55.

The game shifted dramatically in the final period. The Heat tightened their defence and launched an aggressive perimeter attack. With over seven three-pointers and a spirited performance by Tim Waale, the visitors staged a stunning comeback to take an 87-86 lead with less than 30 seconds left.

In the dying moments, the home team executed a spread offence, giving DaQuan Bracey space to accelerate past three defenders and finish at the rim. The Heat had two chances to snatch the game however Dillard missed a contested corner three and Alfred Hollins’ follow-up fell short.

Bracey was named Player of the Game after scoring 33 points with a 54 per cent success rate from beyond the arc (6/11).

“I didn’t panic when we fell behind at the end,” Bracey said. “We’ve faced difficult moments throughout the season. Staying united and trusting each other has been our key. To defeat Saigon Heat – the team where I began my overseas career – is truly meaningful.”

Despite nearly squandering a 19-point lead, Hanoi demonstrated composure and resilience to regain control in the final moments. Meanwhile, Saigon Heat showcased the calibre of a reigning champion by staying competitive until the last play.

Following this result, the Buffaloes remain top of the table with 12 wins, while the Heat drop to fourth with an 8-6 record. Regardless of other results, Hanoi have now officially secured a place in the top four and become the first team to advance to the playoffs. — VNS