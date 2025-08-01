V Islanders bow out despite valiant effort against Cantho Catfish

HÀ NỘI — The V Islanders have officially exited the championship race following a 96-86 loss to the Cantho Catfish in the opening match of Week 12 of the VBA regular season.

The game, held at the Hà Nội Children's Palace – Campus B, marked another competitive yet disappointing outing for the Filipino representatives, who are now the second team eliminated from title contention after the Hochiminh City Wings.

The visitors from Cần Thơ, ranked second in the standings, entered the match as favourites, especially with the return of playmaker Dajuan Madden from injury and the continued presence of sharpshooter Michael Soy in the starting line-up.

In contrast, the home team again struggled with roster limitations, notably the absence of French centre Alioune Tew.

In the opening quarter, Soy and Albert Bordeos Opeña found their rhythm early from beyond the arc. Their perimeter threat opened up space inside for Malek Green and other forwards to exploit.

The Islanders, however, responded with a disciplined defensive setup and diverse offensive tactics. Their momentum was disrupted when key player Algin Andaya had to sit out after committing two quick fouls, giving the visitors a slight edge at 23-19.

The second quarter saw the hosts’ backcourt duo Claude Leymark Canete and Jermale Jones lead a spirited response. Their agility and precision from mid-range and long distance kept the game within reach.

Similarly, the Catfish leaned on their guards to maintain the lead, going into half-time with a narrow 45-40 advantage.

After the break, Green intensified his inside presence, aiming to extend the lead for the visitors. Despite carrying three fouls, Andaya showed composure and helped his team stay competitive. Jones knocked down two more three-pointers to help the Islanders stay within striking distance, ending the third quarter trailing just 62-64.

In the final period, coach Phan Thanh Cảnh’s squad pushed the pace in the paint, but the Islanders remained resilient. However, fatigue began to take its toll on the home side. At the eight-minute mark, Andaya fouled out, depriving the Islanders of a key rim protector. The Catfish quickly capitalised, pulling ahead with a double-digit margin that the hosts could not recover from.

Green was named Player of the Game after a dominant performance, recording 44 points, 14 rebounds and forcing 12 fouls.

Speaking post-game, he said: “I’m honestly impressed with the spirit and effort from the V Islanders. Regarding our roster updates, I’m excited about Dominique Tham joining us. He’s going to be a vital piece in our push for the playoffs and, hopefully, the title.”

Although the Catfish were expected to win, the victory was anything but easy. The outcome remained in the balance until the final minutes. Meanwhile, despite their depleted squad, coach Erwin Tangunan’s men fought valiantly, with every player (excluding Joewish Gracia) contributing meaningful minutes on court.

With this result, the standings remain unchanged. The Catfish sit firmly in second place with eight wins and four losses, while the V Islanders, now at two wins and 11 losses, remain in sixth.

Even if they win all of their five remaining games, the Islanders cannot mathematically surpass the top four teams, marking the end of their campaign for this season’s title. VNS