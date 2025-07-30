Fans erupt in celebration after Việt Nam's U23 team triumph

|Fans celebrate the victory of Việt Nam's U23 team. — VNA/VNS Photos
HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese fans erupted in euphoric celebration, pouring into the streets like a tidal wave of joy to honour their team's triumph.
The under-23 football team achieved a remarkable feat, successfully defending their ASEAN U23 Championship title with a nail-biting 1-0 victory over the hosts, Indonesia, in a thrilling final on Tuesday evening.
|People carry national flags and parade through the streets of Hà Nội to celebrate the win.
After the final whistle, thousands of fans poured onto the streets heading towards Hoàn Kiếm Lake to celebrate the national team's victory. The atmosphere was lively and bustling, filled with red flags and the chants of "Việt Nam are the champion" and " Việt Nam win".
|The red of the national flag and the excitement created by the people spread throughout the streets.
According to the supporters, this was an amazing match for Việt Nam as the team achieved a "hat-trick" of championships in the regional tournament for the first time.
The red of the national flag and the excitement created by the people spread throughout the streets around Hoàn Kiếm Lake.
|Fans gather in the area of Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square to celebrate the victory.
Early this morning, many streets in downtown Hà Nội were still vibrant with red, with lines of people cheering. –VNS