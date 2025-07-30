Fans erupt in celebration after Việt Nam's U23 team triumph

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese fans erupted in euphoric celebration, pouring into the streets like a tidal wave of joy to honour their team's triumph.

The under-23 football team achieved a remarkable feat, successfully defending their ASEAN U23 Championship title with a nail-biting 1-0 victory over the hosts, Indonesia, in a thrilling final on Tuesday evening.

After the final whistle, thousands of fans poured onto the streets heading towards Hoàn Kiếm Lake to celebrate the national team's victory. The atmosphere was lively and bustling, filled with red flags and the chants of "Việt Nam are the champion" and " Việt Nam win".

According to the supporters, this was an amazing match for Việt Nam as the team achieved a "hat-trick" of championships in the regional tournament for the first time.

The red of the national flag and the excitement created by the people spread throughout the streets around Hoàn Kiếm Lake.

Early this morning, many streets in downtown Hà Nội were still vibrant with red, with lines of people cheering. –VNS