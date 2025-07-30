Việt Nam sets sights high at SEA V.League 2025

Volleyball

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam heads into the first leg of the regional SEA V.League 2025 volleyball tournament next month against Thailand, with high hopes.

The annual competition, which features Việt Nam, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, will be held from August 1-3 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Coach Nguyễn Tuấn Kiệt is targeting a win over powerhouse Thailand, which will strengthen their confidence for the rest of the tournament and the gold-medal campaign in the upcoming 33rd SEA Games.

Thailand is not only the strongest team in the region but also a world force, placed 20th in the latest rankings.

Việt Nam has not beaten Thailand in seven matches in three previous editions from 2019-23. The best result was a set win in 2022.

In 2024, despite losses, the team strongly improved with three sets in two meets and finished second behind Thailand.

Their improvement, along with recent international success in the AVC Nations Cup 2025 title and silver medal in the VTV Cup, were solid foundations for Kiệt to believe 2025 will be a good year for the team.

“The SEA V.League 2025 tournament plays a very important professional role in the region's system. It feature four strong teams from Southeast Asia – Thailand world No 20, Việt Nam No 27, the Philippines No 47 and Indonesia No 50," said Kiệt.

"We are carefully preparing for the tournament and have our eye on the top position.

"The tournament is also an opportunity for not only Việt Nam but also the remaining teams to learn each other's strength and playing style ahead of the SEA Games later this year."

Kiệt has finalised his line-up for the SEA V.League, which features Best Outside Hitter Trần Thị Thanh Thúy, Most Valuable Player Nguyễn Thị Bích Tuyền, Best Libero Nguyễn Khánh Đang and national top five player with the most points, Nguyễn Thị Trinh.

Kiệt said it would be the first time that the International Volleyball Federation recognised this tournament as an official event and world points would be counted for the team.

He said Việt Nam would target the highest result to improve their world ranking. The team's highest place was 26th.

Kiệt and his side just completed an intensive training programme focusing on physical strength in Tam Đảo, Phú Thọ Province, and will leave for Thailand today.

After Thailand, Việt Nam will come back home and host the second leg from August 8-10 in Ninh Bình Province. — VNS