Việt Nam, Indonesia promise their best for ASEAN U23 final

Football

HÀ NỘI — Under 23 coach Kim Sang-sik hopes Việt Nam can secure a hat-trick of ASEAN U23 Football Championship titles when they face Indonesia in the final on July 29.

But his opposite number, Gerald Vanenburg, believes home advantage could give Indonesia the edge with the two sides meeting in Jakarta's 78,000-capacity Gelora Bung Karno stadium.

And Indonesia is out for revenge, after losing last year's final to Việt Nam on penalties.

"We played one match less than Indonesia in the group round. It is a small advantage for us. But a final match is about mentality as it is always tense with high pressure and we are ready to play Indonesia," said coach Kim.

Việt Nam beat the Philippines in the semi-final after 90 minutes, but Indonesia needed extra time to overcome Thailand and book their place in the final.

"We have one match to go (to win the gold medal). We are ready to contribute and hope for victory to meet supporters' demand," said Kim, who led Việt Nam’s senior team to success in last year’s ASEAN Championship.

"The match will be tough and it is too early to talk about the final result. We have prepared as best we can. If we can do as planned, we can win."

Việt Nam won all their games in the lead-up to the final. They beat Laos 3-0 and Cambodia 2-1 in the group stages before beating the Philippines 2-1 in the semi.

The reigning champions also have not been beaten in 12 matches in the competition since the semi-finals in 2019. They won the title in 2021 and 2023.

Midfielder Viktor Lê said: "We have prepared well, we are taking each step one by one, and are ready for a good result in the final match. We will bring the championship trophy back to Việt Nam."

Vanenburg said that his team was eagerly awaiting the showdown and attempted to end the reign of the back-to-back defending champions.

Indonesia has come through a series of tough fixtures during their run to the final, drawing 0-0 with arch-rivals Malaysia in the group stage and edging former winners Thailand in a penalty shoot-out in the semi-final.

However, the Dutchman said that he had always seen Việt Nam as the main obstacle to lifting the trophy.

“This is the match that we have been waiting for. We had targeted it from our first game in the tournament and so we are so ready for this game, said the 61-year-old.

“The condition of our players is good. They are fit and have been ready since the start of the tournament to prepare for this kind of situation.

“Of course, we want to win the game in 90 minutes, but if we have to go to penalties, it’s all about mentality and luck.

“We are preparing to win the game in normal time, but if it ends up in penalty kicks, we are ready and our players will win it.”

Before the final, his first team's players, Arkhan Fikri, Toni Firmansyah and Jens Raven, are being treated for injuries. But the Dutch tactician said they looked good and hoped they would be ready for the game.

The match will kick off at 8pm and will be live on FPT and VTV channels.

Also on July 28, Thailand secured third place with goals from Phanthamit Prapanth, Siraphop Wandee and Seksan Ratree sealing a 3-1 win over the Philippines. VNS