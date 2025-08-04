Việt Nam gymnasts eyes SEA Games medals

Gymnastics

HÀ NỘI — Gymnasts are working hard to prepare for their high gold-medal target at the 33rd SEA Games, which they see as a strong motivator for their 2026 Asian Games (ASIAD) and 2028 Olympic Games.

There are only four months to go for the team to reach their best for the largest regional sport festival, which takes place in December in Thailand.

Việt Nam shared the top podium with the Philippines in the medal tally with four gold, two silver and two bronze medals at the last SEA Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Their target this year is to defend their titles and improve in other categories.

“The SEA Games is our main target this year, but we train not only for that event. We aim for bigger arenas like the ASIAD and Olympics,” said head coach Trương Minh Sang.

"It is peak time for intensive training. Each technical move must be carefully performed with high difficulty. Any mistake, no matter how small, is promptly reminded and corrected."

In preparation for the SEA Games, athletes have competed in a number of tournaments since the beginning of 2025, such as the FIG World Challenge Cup in May in Bulgaria and the Asian championships in June in South Korea.

Đặng Ngọc Xuân Thiện's World Cup pommel horse gold and Nguyễn Văn Khánh Phong's World Cup rings silver showed the team's high performance.

Their next event will be the Indonesian world championship in October, when they will face world elite rivals.

Athletes were asked to do their best for the review of the coaching board before they make the final touches for the Bangkok competitions.

Sang said rings, pommel horse, horizontal bar and all-round team were Việt Nam's strong points but added that Malaysia and Thailand were also strong rivals, especially the Philippines, home to world champion Carlos Yulo.

"The Philippines has made remarkable progress. They have an advanced training system, a well-supported young athlete generation and are approaching continental levels," said Sang.

"Among their talents, Yulo is the star with excellent technique and impressive competitive spirit. He is a big challenge for all opponents."

World Cup silver medalist Phong added: “The SEA Games is still a challenge for us because all rivals are strong. But the stronger they are, the harder I will work. I will fix all mistakes and be as perfect as possible for the best result."

Long-term strategy needed

To maintain their level in the region and look towards higher results in the ASIAD and Olympics, Việt Nam needs a long-term and comprehensive plan for development, according to Sang.

It would include scouting, training activities for both athletes and coaches, updated training methods, upgrading the training facility and especially care about nutrition, physical recovery and injury prevention.

The former SEA Games champion revealed that he was working with some talented gymnasts aged 15-16. If they received suitable support, including attending foreign training camps, they would secure an Olympic slot in the next four to six years.

“The current biggest problem is the lack of recovery and support for athletes after training and competing," said Sang.

"High-intensity training without proper recovery increases the risk of injury. Many injuries do not come from accidents, but from prolonged overload."

Phong agreed with his coach, saying that in addition to professional training, nutrition and rest are important.

"When we are in good physical condition, our spirit is comfortable and our training is effective," Phong said.

"I hope that in the future, conditions for recovery and health care will continue to be focused on and improved.”

Hoàng Quốc Vinh of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam agreed: "We have to build a methodical plan that covers training, nutrition, injury recovery and equipment.

“We also need a clear direction for the next generation to be able to approach the 2026 ASIAD and the 2028 Olympics. This is not only a story about talent, but also depends on an international standard training environment.” — VNS