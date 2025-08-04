Politics & Law
Home Sports

Central coast team geared up for V.League 1

August 04, 2025 - 16:33
SHB Đà Nẵng football team prepare for the new football season in V.League 1. — Photo courtesy of SHB Đà Nẵng 

ĐÀ NẴNG — SHB Đà Nẵng have listed five foreign players for the V.League 1 - two Brazilians, one from Korea, a Serbian and a player from Togo. 

Lining up in the new season will be Brazilians Gustavo Santos and Emerson Souza, a Serbian, Milan Makaric, Korea's Kim Dong-su and Henen David Boris from Togo.

The team will show off their new line-up in a warm-up match scheduled for the middle of August.

SHB Đà Nẵng said it has also signed a contract with Russian-Vietnamese Vadim Nguyễn, whose father is Vietnamese, after his performance at the friendly Thiên Long Cup in Tam Kỳ last week.

Team coach Lê Đức Tuấn said all players have revved up their power and spirit and are setting their sights on a top-five place in V.League 1.

SHB Đà Nẵng will play a friendly match against Lion City of Singapore in a pre-tournament.

The team's main sponsor is the Sài Gòn-Hà Nội Bank (SHB), as well as fashion brand Wika, Murata, A&T, Vinamilk and others.

The team has upgraded its 20,000-seat Hòa Xuân Stadium with a FIFA-accredited pitch and new facilities.

SHB Đà Nẵng won the championship in 1992-2009-2012 and two National Cup titles in 1993-2009, but was relegated in 2022, before bouncing straight back into the top flight a year later.

The team has been sponsored by SHB Bank since 2007. — VNS

