Malaysian PM reaffirms ASEAN’s core values

JAKARTA – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim paid a visit to the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on Tuesday.

He was welcomed by ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, the Secretariat’s leadership, and Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives of ASEAN member states.

In his welcome remarks, Secretary-General Kao highlighted that this was the first official visit by the Prime Minister of the country holding the ASEAN Chairmanship.

This marks the fifth time Malaysia has assumed the role, demonstrating its steadfast commitment to ASEAN’s common agenda. From being a founding member in 1967 to hosting key summits and supporting ASEAN’s community-building, including its past enlargement, as well as advancing external partnerships, Malaysia has consistently played a leadership role in shaping the bloc’s strategic direction and shared future, he said.

Prime Minister Anwar stressed that his visit was not a routine stop by the ASEAN Chair, but a reflection of Malaysia’s strong commitment to the ideals and priorities of the association.

In his policy address, the Malaysian leader emphasised that over nearly six decades, ASEAN has fostered a region largely marked by peace, stability, and dynamic economic growth. These achievements, he said, stem from a foundation of trust, dialogue, and consensus-building that enables member states to manage differences and prevent escalation of disputes. He noted that ASEAN’s cooperation frameworks have helped maintain regional stability despite emerging challenges.

Anwar also recalled Malaysia’s role, as ASEAN Chair, in mediating tensions between Cambodia and Thailand over border issues, calling for dialogue to prevent conflict and loss of life.

He reaffirmed Malaysia’s belief in dialogue, mutual respect, and a commitment to stability, noting that these principles along with patience, trust, and sustainable diplomacy form ASEAN’s core values and ensure its unity and centrality.

Nonetheless, ASEAN is navigating a fragmented global landscape marked by geopolitical competition and weakened multilateralism. Anwar urged the bloc to remain proactive in upholding its principles, shaping global rules, expanding equal partnerships, and maintaining an independent voice.

He concluded by calling on ASEAN to further promote strategic trust, dialogue, and genuine unity both in words and in action toward building a stronger, peaceful, and prosperous community. VNA/VNS