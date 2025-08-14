ASEAN urged to strengthen cooperation in skills training for workers

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi has called on ASEAN member states to promptly address the growing demand for a workforce equipped with digital skills and green transition capabilities.

Speaking at the ASEAN Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Conference hosted by Malaysia on Wednesday, the Malaysian Deputy PM, who is also Chairman of the National TVET Council, called on ASEAN member states to promptly address the growing demand for a workforce skilled in digital technology and green transition.

He stated that this conference should help governments formulate policies that meet market demands, transform employers into genuine partners, and promote skills-upgrading training for workers. This approach, he noted, will enable ASEAN to shape a comprehensive, future-ready workforce capable of taking a leading role in the global TVET sector.

Deputy PM Ahmad Zahid proposed the establishment of an ASEAN Green and Digital Skills Task Force to strengthen regional unity in implementing concrete strategies.

Meanwhile, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), such as the newly launched ChatGPT 5.0, has confirmed fears that AI could replace conventionally trained personnel, diminishing the signalling value of academic degrees.

In an age when AI can do the thinking, the world still needs those who can build, repair, operate, communicate, supervise, organise. Sim proposed three measures to strengthen ASEAN cooperation in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), namely sharing experiences in skills training, creating a common certification framework for mutual recognition and investing more in skills education.

In a pre-recorded introductory speech, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn reaffirmed his support for advancing the bloc’s efforts to build a comprehensive and future-ready skills system, while urging stronger partnerships between training institutions and industry to accelerate the development of green skills. He stressed that ASEAN must position itself as a leader, not a follower, in the global green economy. Without decisive government action, he warned, workforce skills gaps could slow the region’s economic growth.

The conference focuses on key themes, including fostering cross-border partnerships; establishing strategic alliances between industries, governments, and institutions to align training content with the evolving needs of the workforce; promoting equitable approaches to skills development; and positioning TVET as a key driver of green and digital transformation in ASEAN by enhancing the quality, relevance, and inclusivity of training systems.

