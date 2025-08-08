Malaysia PM calls on ASEAN countries to continue promoting peace

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recalled ASEAN’s outstanding accomplishments and proposed ambitious goals for the bloc’s future while addressing a ceremony in celebration of its 58th founding anniversary in Kuala Lumpur on Firday.

The PM called on Southeast Asian countries to promote friendship and cooperation, as well as a shared responsibility for peace, security, and prosperity of each nation and the region as a whole.

Peace - both among nations and within each nation - is the foundation of the ASEAN regional community, he affirmed.

According to the Malaysian Government leader, a highlight of Malaysia’s chairmanship was its role as a mediator in the border tensions between Cambodia and Thailand.

As ASEAN Chair, Malaysia facilitated negotiations between the two countries, he said, expressing appreciation for the support of ASEAN leaders, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping for these efforts.

In addition, PM Anwar also mentioned the situation in Myanmar, noting that some progress had been made towards achieving a ceasefire. He announced that the Malaysian Foreign Minister, along with his counterparts from Thailand and Indonesia, is expected to visit Myanmar soon to promote dialogue in the country.

He shared that the focus of the upcoming ASEAN Summit in October will be on strengthening economic relations through intra-regional trade and investment, as well as regional initiatives on energy networks and connectivity. — VNA/VNS