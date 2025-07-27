Bangladesh records 3 dengue deaths in 24 hours, 409 new cases

DHAKA — At least three dengue patients died and 409 were hospitalised across Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday.

Of the deaths, two were reported in the capital and one in Rajshahi division, as per the Directorate General of Health Services.

With this, the death toll stands at 76 and the total number of cases rose to 19,529.

Among the total number of cases, 18,223 patients have been released, of which 14,398 were from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,230 patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, of which 859 are from outside the capital. — THE DAILY STAR/ANN