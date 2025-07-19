India pushes back against NATO’s warning over Russia trade sanctions

NEW DELHI – The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday cautioned against “double standards” following NATO chief Mark Rutte’s remarks on potential secondary sanctions for countries trading with Russia.

In response to Rutte’s warning that India, China, and Brazil could face “100 percent secondary sanctions” for buying Russian oil, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that securing India’s energy needs is an “overriding priority.”

India prioritizes securing energy for its people, guided by market availability and global circumstances.

Cautioning against double standards, Jaiswal said, “We have seen reports on the subject and are closely following the developments. Let me reiterate and I have said this in the past as well that securing the energy needs of our people is, understandably, an overriding priority for us. In this endeavor, we are guided by what is available in the markets, as well as by the prevailing global circumstances.”

“We would particularly caution against any double standards on the matter,” the MEA Spokesperson further said.

On the issue of diversified oil imports, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri has noted earlier that India has broadened its oil import network from 27 to 40 countries.

As regards NATO’s warning and US stance, the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte echoed US President Donald Trump’s position on imposing severe tariffs on countries trading with Russia. US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal also pushed for the “Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025,” which could impose penalties up to 500 percent.

Meanwhile, India and the EU are progressing with Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks, with the next round scheduled in New Delhi in September. THE STATESMAN/ANN