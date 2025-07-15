Thailand eyes new markets to make up for Chinese tourists

BANGKOK — Thailand aims to boost tourist arrivals and spending from the Middle East and Southeast Asia to help offset declining revenue largely caused by a drop in visitors from China.

According to Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Thapanee Kiatpaibool, the Middle East market is a supporting factor helping to boost tourism revenue as it currently has a growth of about 17 per cent to 18 per cent. Therefore, Thailand aims to increase the volume of arrivals from the Middle East and airlines.

TAT lowered its 2025 foreign arrival forecast to 35 million, down from 40 million, due to weaker-than-expected Chinese tourism. Total revenue is projected at about 2.8 trillion THB (US$86 billion), consisting of 1.6 trillion THB from foreign visitors and the rest coming from domestic travellers.

China sent 2.3 million visitors to Thailand in the first half of 2025, down from 3.4 million a year earlier, according to data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Attracting Chinese tourists remains a priority, but the agency is also targeting other markets. Oceania and Southeast Asia are seen as pivotal for boosting demand and offsetting the drop in Chinese visitors.

In 2026, TAT plans a “value over volume” strategy, aiming for a 7 per cent revenue increase by attracting higher-spending tourists with a lower environmental impact.

The tourism industry makes up about 12 per cent of Thailand’s gross domestic product. Year-to-date tourist arrivals to Thailand totalled 17.2 million as of July 6, down 5.1 per cent from the same period a year ago. Tourism generated 794.7 billion THB of revenue in the period, according to the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports.— VNA/VNS