China and Russia deepen trade links

BEIJING — China-Russia trade is expected to experience sustained growth in the coming years, as the two countries have more room to advance cooperation in green energy, infrastructure development, logistics and advanced manufacturing, said analysts and exporters.

They noted that growing demand for construction equipment, transportation solutions and clean energy technologies, along with improved trade facilitation measures, will create new opportunities for companies on both sides.

In response to these opportunities, the ninth China-Russia Expo is being held in Yekaterinburg, Russia, from Monday to Thursday, featuring five major exhibition zones.

More than 300 Chinese companies are taking part, showcasing products in sectors including electromechanical equipment, agriculture, healthcare, the digital economy and new energy.

A series of commercial promotion activities have also been held during the event to provide a platform for local governments and businesses from both countries to deepen cooperation, said the Ministry of Commerce.

Anastasia Likhacheva, dean of faculty of world economy and international affairs at Russia’s HSE University, said that the trade structure between Russia and China has long been dominated by energy, mining and natural resources, while there remains considerable room for growth in other areas of cooperation.

Similar views were expressed by Xu Poling, a researcher at the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing.

"China and Russia have their own advantages and characteristics in terms of resource endowments, level of industrialisation and economic systems," said Xu.

He said the two countries are highly complementary in their economic structures, creating strong prospects for pragmatic collaboration in multiple areas.

China-Russia trade reached US$244.8 billion in 2024, marking a 1.9 percent year-on-year increase, according to information released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As trade ties continue to deepen, Chinese exporters are finding new growth opportunities in the Russian market through product innovation and market adaptation.

Ningbo Partner Electronics Co, a lighting equipment manufacturer in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, has exported energy-saving lighting products that are widely used in large venues such as stadiums and supermarkets across Russia, gradually building brand recognition and expanding its customer base.

"Considering Russia’s cold winters, unstable industrial voltage and insufficient lighting conditions in some regions, we developed high-power lighting transformers that are resistant to low temperatures and capable of handling voltage fluctuations," said Xu Guiling, the company’s president.

The company’s exports to Russia exceeded 49 million yuan ($6.83 million) in the first half, representing a year-on-year increase of 172.85 percent, said Ningbo Customs.

Qingdao Xingbang Electric Appliance Group Co, a Qingdao, Shandong province-based kitchen appliances producer, said its products, including ovens, multifunctional stoves and range hoods, have gained popularity in the Russian market in recent years.

"Given the complexity of Russia’s energy usage environment, where both gas and electricity are used but often face instability, we developed stoves that can run on both gas and electric heating," said Xue Xiaotian, the company’s director of the foreign trade unit.

This allows users to switch between energy sources depending on availability, better meeting the needs of the local market, said Xue.

The company’s total export value to Russia exceeded 200 million yuan between January and June, soaring 82.33 per cent on a yearly basis, said Qingdao Customs. — CHINA DAILY/ANN