Malaysia calls on ASEAN members to collectively respond to US tariffs

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called on ASEAN to issue a joint response to tariff-related challenges, citing the impact of the US' unilateral trade actions on regional economies.

Speaking at the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) in Kuala Lumpur on July 9, the PM of Malaysia, which holds the ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship, highlighted that tariffs, export restrictions, and investment barriers have become become the sharpened instruments of geopolitical rivalry.

He stressed the need for ASEAN to confront this reality with clarity and conviction, and strengthen intra-bloc trade.

ASEAN foreign ministers are expected to express concern over the US’ unilateral tariffs in a joint communiqué of the AMM-58. The draft statement notes that such measures risk exacerbating global economic fragmentation and pose complex challenges to ASEAN’s economic stability and growth.

Under the “Liberation Day Tariffs” announced by US President Donald Trump on April 2, ASEAN countries face tariffs ranging from 10 per cent to 49 per cent.

In the latest update on July 7, six ASEAN nations will be subject to new tariffs starting August 1 unless they reach agreements with the US. Three countries saw reductions in tariff rates, with Cambodia from 49 per cent down to 36 per cent, Laos from 48 per cent to 40 per cent, and Myanmar from 44 per cent to 40 per cent. Meanwhile, the rates for Thailand and Indonesia remain at 36 per cent and 32 per cent. Malaysia's tariff rate has been raised from 24 per cent to 25 per cent.

Việt Nam was excluded from the latest announcement, having reached a prior agreement with Washington.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to attend the ASEAN foreign ministers' meetings with partner countries later this week. The US Department of State said his first visit to Asia aims to reaffirm Washington's commitment to advancing a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region. — VNA/VNS