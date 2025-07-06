Politics & Law
China builds barrier against desert expansion

July 06, 2025 - 20:43
The initiative is expected to strengthen the region's ecological resilience and protect key areas.
Volunteers from Gansu Province help lay sand-barriers in the Badain Jaran Desert in October 2024. — CHINA DAILY/ANN Photo Wang Jiang

HOHHOT — China has completed a major ecological project to curb desertification in the country's north, finishing a 1,856-kilometre green barrier along the southeastern edge of the Badain Jaran Desert in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, local forestry authorities said Sunday.

The final section of straw checkerboard sand barriers was laid Sunday morning in the Yabulai Jiukeshu area, effectively sealing off the advancing edges of three major deserts in Alshaa League: the Badain Jaran, Tengger, and Ulan Buh.

Officials called the project a significant step in halting the spread of mobile sand dunes in the region.

Authorities in Alshaa League plan to build on the progress by combining biological sand control, photovoltaic sand stabilisation, and engineering measures.

The region also aims to develop sustainable industries tied to the desert environment, including ecological agriculture, desert tourism, and renewable energy projects such as solar and wind.

The initiative is expected to strengthen the region's ecological resilience and protect key areas, including the Hexi Corridor, the Ningxia Plain, and the Hetao Plain from desertification, according to local officials. — CHINA DAILY/ANN

