UNESCO offers assistance to protect cultural heritage in Cambodia, Thailand

PHNOM PENH – The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has offered technical assistance to Cambodia and Thailand to help protect and preserve cultural heritage sites that may have been affected by recent military clashes along their shared border.

In a statement issued on July 30, UNESCO said it stands ready to support both countries in assessing damage, implementing safeguarding measures, and ensuring the long-term protection of cultural sites, including those inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

“UNESCO stands ready to provide the necessary technical assistance to ensure the protection of the sites, to assess the potential damage, and to implement any necessary safeguarding action,” the statement reads.

The offer comes amid concerns that clashes earlier this month may have caused damage to cultural heritage in both nations. UNESCO has initiated satellite-based monitoring of the affected areas and confirmed that several sites, including World Heritage properties, may have been impacted.

To support protection efforts, UNESCO has shared the geographical coordinates of the heritage sites with both Cambodia and Thailand and reminded both governments of their commitments under international conventions.

The organisation urged both parties to uphold their obligations under the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and the 1972 Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

UNESCO welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement and called on both sides to ensure that heritage sites are safeguarded from further harm. VNA/VNS