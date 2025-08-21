Seoul named favorite city by Gen Z, millennial travelers worldwide

SEOUL — Seoul, South Korea’s capital city, which has recently gained further global attention from the success of Netflix’s 'KPop Demon Hunters,' was named the world’s most beloved city by travelers aged 25 to 40 for the fourth consecutive year, according to results from the 2025 Trazees.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Tourism Organisation announced Wednesday that Seoul won the award for favorite worldwide city, as determined through the votes of readers of the US-based travel media outlet, Trazee Travel.

Dublin came in second, followed by Hong Kong and London.

The Trazees travel awards, now in their 11th year, were hosted by FXExpress Publications, the parent company of the travel magazine, the Global Traveler. This year, 804,482 voters participated.

Seoul’s repeated recognition is a reflection of the city’s growing global appeal, driven by the worldwide spread of Korean culture, as well as the city’s mix of traditional and modern attractions, its digital-based, smart tourism infrastructure and its reputation as a leading destination for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions, according to Seoul officials.

After receiving the award, the city emphasised its plans to continue developing tourism content that resonates with younger generations, expanding its marketing efforts to highlight Seoul’s charms, but also providing "stylish and immersive travel experiences that Generation Z and millennial visitors look for" when travelling.

In February, Seoul was ranked as the best city for solo travel by Tripadvisor. It was also recognised as the best city for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions by Global Traveler for a 10th consecutive year in December.

According to the Union of International Associations in July, Seoul ranked first in Asia and third worldwide among 1,034 cities for its performance in hosting international conferences.

"With its blend of tourism, business, culture and the arts, Seoul will continue working to be a city that people around the world would grow to love," said Seoul Tourism Organization CEO Kil Ki-yon. — THE KOREA HERALD