Malaysian, Indonesian leaders set on resolving border issues, boosting ties

JAKARTA — Malaysia and Indonesia reached several important agreements at the 13th Annual Consultation, including border issues, economic cooperation and the implementation of new energy projects, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said among the main achievements of the talks were the signing of four memoranda of understanding covering border issues including Pulau Sebatik, health, information and communication and Internet governance.

“We touched on important issues including a US$30bil bilateral trade target, investment cooperation in Ibu Kota Nusantara and smoother cross-border access facilities in Entikong,” he said at a press conference after the talks.

The Prime Minister was in Indonesia for a two-day working visit in conjunction with the 13th Malaysia-Indonesia Annual Leaders’ Consultation.

Earlier, he was received by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Merdeka Palace, after which the two leaders held a bilateral meeting to discuss various issues of mutual concern.

Anwar said Malaysia’s investments in strategic sectors in Indonesia were based on the spirit to strengthen regional prosperity.

Malaysia’s aim, he said, was to be an honest and trustworthy development partner in various fields, including renewable energy with Sarawak as an export hub for infrastructure, housing, education and technology.

On the issue of maritime boundaries in the Sulawesi Sea, the Prime Minister said discussions were held based on international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, as well as the interests of both countries, Bernama reported.

“Our spirit is to safeguard each other’s interests while respecting the boundaries established in accordance with international law. We will continue with that spirit so that there is no tension.”

He said Malaysia and Indonesia also agreed to boost cooperation through the Trilateral Cooperative Arrangement framework to maintain peace in the Sulu Sea and Sulawesi Sea.

At a dialogue session with the Association of Malaysian-Indonesian Journalists earlier, the Prime Minister said Malaysia has never adopted an aggressive stance in addressing maritime border issues with Indonesia, including the long-standing dispute in the Sulawesi Sea.

He said Malaysia remains committed to the legal framework and diplomatic negotiations.

“We follow the legal path. We do not take an aggressive stance. Both sides must avoid encroaching into each other’s territory.”

The dispute in the Sulawesi Sea involving overlapping maritime claims between East Kalimantan and southeastern Sabah has persisted since Malaysia published a map of its maritime boundaries in 1979.

According to a written reply dated July 22 on the Malaysian Parliament portal, the Foreign Ministry said that the ND6 and ND7 oil exploration blocks in the Sulawesi Sea fall within Malaysian sovereign territory under international law.

The ministry said Malaysia’s stance was based on international legal principles, including the 2002 ruling by the International Court of Justice over nearby territorial disputes. — THE STAR/ANN