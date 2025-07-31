Philippine armed forces conduct back-to-back military engagements with Japan, Việt Nam

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) conducted back-to-back military engagements with Việt Nam and Japan this July, reaffirming its commitment to regional security cooperation and strengthening bilateral defense ties.

In two separate events, the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) hosted a senior officers’ delegation from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) under a long-running exchange programme, while AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. held a virtual courtesy call with top officials of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF).

Both engagements underscored the AFP’s efforts to advance defense diplomacy and deepen cooperation with regional allies in the Indo-Pacific.

From July 17 to July 20, the PMA welcomed 10 senior officers from the VPA for the 10th Philippines–Việt Nam Senior Officers’ Exchange Programme in Baguio City, the PMA Public Affairs Office (PAO) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Vietnamese delegation was led by Senior Col. Lê Xuân Dũng, deputy commander and chief of staff of the VPA Chemical Corps. They were formally received by Brig. Gen. Paulo C. Teodoro, assistant superintendent of the PMA.

Teodoro said the visit was an opportunity to 'advance regional security cooperation and mutual understanding' between the two armed forces.

During their stay, the delegation was briefed on PMA’s academic, leadership and character development programmes.

The delegation also toured key facilities, including the Academy’s training facilities and classrooms, to observe its approach to military education.

The programme also included a luncheon with cadets and PMA staff officers, offering a venue for professional dialogue on military training systems and leadership development.

Moreover, the delegation observed cadet life during an open house at the barracks and watched a precision slow drill performance by cadets, according to the PMA.

As part of the exchange’s cultural immersion component, the officers visited heritage and historical sites in Baguio City.

Meanwhile, Brawner held a virtual courtesy call on Tuesday with JSDF outgoing chief of staff Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida and his successor Gen. Hiroaki Uchikura, the AFP PAO said in a separate statement on Wednesday.

Brawner thanked Yoshida for his role in strengthening Japan–Philippines military ties, particularly in areas of capacity-building and regional security cooperation.

He also congratulated Uchikura and expressed support for deepening the strategic partnership under his leadership.

The AFP PAO said the virtual call symbolized the continuing strong defense cooperation between the AFP and JSDF.

It added that the online engagement reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to peace, regional stability, and a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific. — PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER