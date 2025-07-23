Politics & Law
Home World

International tourist arrivals to Malaysia surge

July 23, 2025 - 12:32
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia recorded nearly 17 million international tourist arrivals from January to May 2025, a 20.4 per cent increase from the same period in 2024, the country’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has reported.

According to Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, about half of Malaysia’s total international tourist arrivals during the first five months of the year were from neighbouring Singapore with 8.34 million, followed by Indonesia with 1.82 million, China 1.81 million, and Thailand 1.06 million, the tourism ministry said in a written parliamentary reply on July 21.

The minister said arrivals from long-haul markets such as Australia and the UK also saw increases of 16.6 per and 8.7 per cent, respectively, from the same period in 2024.

He acknowledged that this increase in foreign visitor numbers clearly reflects the effectiveness of various initiatives implemented by the government through strategic approaches, progressive policies such as the visa liberalisation plan, and support and incentives given to industry players.

Malaysia recorded just over 25 million international tourist arrivals in 2024, falling short of its 27.3 million target.

It is targeting 47 million international tourist arrivals in 2026, with a focus on key markets such as Central Asia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe and Oceania, the tourism ministry said. VNA/VNS Photo

