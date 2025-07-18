Politics & Law
Home World

Court begins hearing on legality of ex-President Yoon's arrest

July 18, 2025 - 09:48
The closed-door hearing at the Seoul Central District Court began at 10.15am to determine whether his arrest was legal and should remain in place.

 

Former President Yoon Suk-yeol, under investigation by a special prosecutor over the May 12–3 martial law case, appeared at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-gu on July 9, 2025, for a pretrial detention hearing. Yonhap/VNA Photo

SEOUL — A Seoul court held a hearing Friday on former President Yoon Suk Yeol's request to challenge his arrest amid a special counsel probe into his botched attempt to impose martial law.

The closed-door hearing at the Seoul Central District Court began at 10.15am to determine whether his arrest was legal and should remain in place.

Yoon arrived at the court at around 9am. He was escorted straight into the holding cell in a transport vehicle, avoiding contact with the press.

The ousted president filed for the court review Wednesday, less than a week after he was placed under arrest at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, just south of the capital, over five key charges related to his attempt to impose martial law on December 3.

If the court rules in favour of Yoon, he will be released and stand trial without detention. The court has to deliver its ruling within 24 hours after the hearing.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team was expected to call for the arrest to remain in place, given the gravity of the charges Yoon faces and the risk of him destroying evidence or attempting to influence witness testimony.

It will also likely ask the court to take into account the fact that Yoon has been refusing to cooperate with the investigation. Yoon has skipped his insurrection trial twice and said he will boycott all future hearings unless Cho's team is removed from the courtroom.

Yoon was expected to argue that his arrest is not necessary since the former president poses no risk of fleeing and his health conditions are worsening.

Yoon's lawyers claim that the investigation by Cho's team is "illegal" as it seriously violates the defendant's rights. — YONHAP

