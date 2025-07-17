Cuisine, culture initiative expected to help Malaysia attract more tourists

KUALA LUMPUR — The Malaysian government has launched the "Spice & Soul of Malaysia" initiative to promote the diversity of local culture, as well as prepare for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026).

The gastronomy and culture-driven initiative is said to have the potential to stimulate the country’s food and beverage (F&B) segment and contribute to national economic growth.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Tourism Malaysia Deputy Director-General Lee Thai Hung said that last year, the export value of segment recorded a 16.1 per cent increase, with the total reaching 17.19 billion MYR (US$4.05 billion).

Programmes like ‘Spice & Soul of Malaysia’ not only help market more local food products internationally and domestically but also have the potential to attract more visitors, he said.

Lee said he encourages greater participation from industry players, including hotels and restaurants, to showcase the diversity of Malaysian cuisine.

Five entities are taking part in the programme, including restaurants under the Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Operators Association (PRESMA), Saloma Kuala Lumpur, and Hotel Royal Signature.— VNA/VNS