Malaysia pledges legal reform to boost regional trade, investment

KUALA LUMPUR — As ASEAN Chair in 2025, Malaysia has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the legal framework to promote transparency, foster a stable investment climate, and enhance cooperation in emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Legal Conference, Malaysia’s Minister for Law and Institutional Reform Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said emphasised the vital role of the legal profession in advancing institutional reform, upholding the rule of law, and safeguarding business interests amid global economic uncertainty.

Malaysia is currently undertaking major legal reforms, including updates to the Contracts Act (1950), the Sale of Goods Act (1957), and the drafting of a Cross-Border Insolvency Act aligned with UNCITRAL standards and regional trade agreements such as RCEP and CPTPP.

In the digital sector, the country is developing a comprehensive AI law focused on ethics and responsible governance, alongside enhanced data protection regulations to ensure a balance between technological growth and human rights.

Minister Azalina stressed support for regional businesses in meeting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards and called on the legal community to share best practices and build a transparent, predictable legal environment to attract investment and promote sustainable development.

Richard Lim, Southeast Asia Director at Baker McKenzie, welcomed Malaysia’s reform agenda, noting it sends a strong signal to investors and legal professionals about the country’s commitment to a business-friendly and ESG-aligned legal ecosystem.

Delegates at the conference recognised Malaysia’s progress in AI governance and data protection, expressing hope the country will continue to lead regional legal reform efforts to create a fair, transparent, and efficient business environment across ASEAN.

The 2025 Asia-Pacific Legal Conference brought together over 300 delegates from 20 countries, including representatives from international law firms, in-house legal teams, bar associations, and regulatory bodies, to discuss updates to foreign investment laws, competition and antitrust regulations, ESG standards, data protection, and dispute resolution trends. VNS