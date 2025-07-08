Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Parliamentary panel to discuss Air India plane crash, other aviation issues

July 08, 2025 - 10:18
According to reports, the officials of the civil aviation ministry will be asked questions about the cause of the crash, the status of the investigation into the tragic incident and over all safety in the aviation sector.
This handout taken and posted on the X (formerly Twitter) account of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) On June 12, 2025 shows the back of an Air India plane after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad. — AFP/VNA Photo

NEW DELHI — The Parliamentary Affairs Committee of the Lok Sabha will meet in New Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting will be attended by top officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The tragic Ahmedabad plane crash is likely to be discussed during the meeting.

According to reports, the officials of the civil aviation ministry will be asked questions about the cause of the crash, the status of the investigation into the tragic incident and over all safety in the aviation sector.

As many as 260 people, including 241 passengers and crew members, were killed after the ill-fated Ahmedabad-Gatwick Air India flight crashed shortly after take off recently.

Other than the Ahmedabad plane crash, the scheduled agenda of regulation of fees, tariffs and other user charges will also be dicussed.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture has also summoned Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on July 9.

The meetings come days after the DGCA conducted spot audits and flagged serious lapses in crew coordination, aircraft maintenance, and documentation, raising alarms over the country’s aviation safety standards.

During the day-long session at the Parliament House Annexe, the DGCA will give a detailed presentaiton on its findings on the plane crash.

The Committee will then meet top executives of various airlines, including, Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet. — THE STATESMAN/ANN

 

 

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom