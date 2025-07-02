Indonesia hosts 12th ASEAN military medicine conference

JAKARTA – The Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) has hosted the 12th ASEAN Chiefs of Military Medicine Conference (ACMMC-12), bringing together military medical leaders and delegates from ASEAN member states to enhance cooperation and share expertise in military medicine.

In his opening remarks on June 30, TNI Chief of General Affairs Lieutenant General Richard Tampubolon underlined the importance of ACMMC-12 amid growing global threats, stressing the need for closer coordination among regional military medical forces. The conference served as a strategic platform for discussing responses to health challenges in the military, particularly in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

A key agenda item was the proposed finalisation of the ACMMC Terms of Reference (ToR) on integrated humanitarian assistance and disaster response among ASEAN countries. This reflects the bloc’s commitment to developing more effective coordination mechanisms to ensure swift and efficient responses to emergencies across the region.

The conference also provided an opportunity for member states to exchange advances in military medicine, share training and capacity-building experiences among military medical personnel.

Discussions were expected to enhance the readiness and operational effectiveness of ASEAN military medical services, contributing to peace, stability, and security in the region.

ACMMC-12 took place against a backdrop of growing regional security and political challenges, highlighting the need for multilateral cooperation across all fields, including military healthcare. Its successful organisation reaffirmed ASEAN countries’ commitment to jointly addressing common concerns and building a strong, united ASEAN Community. VNA/VNS