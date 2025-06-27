ASEAN supports efforts to de-escalate tensions in Middle East

KUALA LUMPUR — Foreign ministers of ASEAN on Thursday issued a statement on the situation in the Middle East, urging all parties to avoid further escalation and to resolve disputes by peaceful means.

In their statement, the ministers expressed concern over the escalation of tensions in the Middle East since June 13 and welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran on Tuesday.

They called on all parties to respect the ceasefire and avoid further escalation of the conflict.

They reaffirmed the obligation of all states to resolve their differences through peaceful means and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, in line with international law, including the United Nations (UN) Charter.

They also reiterated the obligation to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in armed conflicts, consistent with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Regarding solutions, the ministers expressed support for ongoing efforts, including those led by the UN, aimed at de-escalating tensions and facilitating the resumption of constructive engagement among parties involved.

They also re-emphasised the shared commitment to provide emergency assistance to ASEAN nationals, in accordance with the ASEAN Declaration on the Guidelines on Consular Assistance by ASEAN Member States’ Missions in Third Countries to Nationals of Other ASEAN Member State and the Guidelines for the Provision of Emergency Assistance by ASEAN Missions in Third Countries to Nationals of ASEAN Member Countries in Crisis Situations.

Malaysia, as the ASEAN Chair in 2025, is scheduled to host the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings in Kuala Lumpur from July 8-11.— VNS