Thai PM Paetongtarn says coalition partners still united behind government

BANGKOK — Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has announced that all remaining partners in her Pheu Thai-led coalition government remain united in supporting her leadership.

Paetongtarn posted a photo of herself with the leaders and secretary-generals of the remaining coalition parties on her Facebook page, thanking them for reaffirming their commitment to her government.

The post came after she held a meeting with coalition leaders at the Rosewood Bangkok Hotel on Sunday afternoon to discuss the redistribution of Cabinet seats following the withdrawal of Bhumjaithai Party, the coalition’s second-largest partner, last week.

In her post, Paetongtarn declared that the country must move forward with unity among the remaining coalition partners in order to implement the government’s policies and address national challenges.

“I would like to thank the executive boards and members of all coalition partners for reaffirming their support for the government and for joining hands to create political stability, essential to addressing external national security threats and driving forward policy to solve problems for the people,” she wrote.

“Now that the government and the armed forces stand together in upholding democratic principles, fulfilling our duties under the constitution, and working collectively to strengthen unity within the coalition government, this will mark a key milestone in uniting the Thai people to navigate this sensitive situation with security and resolve—defending our sovereignty while preserving the pride of the nation and its people.”

“I believe no threat is greater than the unity of the Thai people. Our government will move forward with determination and dedication for the good of Thailand.” — The Nation/ANN