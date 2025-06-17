AcegasApsAmga builds digital twin of trieste grid with Siemens

HÀ NỘI — Siemens Smart Infrastructure has expanded its collaboration with Italian DSO, AcegasApsAmga, kicking off a new project aimed at utilising Siemens’ Gridscale X technology to enable full situational awareness of the power grid of the Municipality of Trieste in Italy.

The project plays a key role in Trieste’s broader electrification strategy, which focuses on reducing pollution – particularly from the busy Port of Trieste, one of the most active maritime hubs in Europe.

By creating a digital twin of Trieste’s power grid, AcegasApsAmga aims to proactively address congestion challenges driven by the increasing integration of distributed energy resources (DERs) and the high energy demands of port operations. Siemens’ Gridscale X software will enable the DSO to maintain a stable and efficient power supply for docked vessels. Handling over 70 million tonnes of cargo annually, the Port of Trieste is a vital logistics hub with significant and growing energy requirements.

"As the power grid increases in complexity, we need to embrace digitalisation to optimise its performance and resilience,” said Sabine Erlinghagen, CEO of Siemens Grid Software.

“Collaborating with the Italian DSO, AcegasApsAmga, presents a key opportunity for the utility to leverage Siemens’ digital twin technology to simulate, monitor, and manage energy flows in real time, ensuring efficient operations and supporting sustainability goals," she said.

Carlo Andriolo, CEO of AcegasApsAmga said: “Working together with Siemens, we aim to gain critical visibility over the grid to proactively identify potential congestion points and calculate the energy needed to mitigate issues. Using Gridscale X, we can do this in an efficient and reliable manner, ensuring there are no disruptions to Trieste’s port operations.”

Siemens and AcegasApsAmga have a long-standing relationship spanning more than 100 years, with the Italian DSO leveraging Siemens’ SCADA system and evolving ADMS functionalities to optimise grid operations. — VNS