Cambodia halts Thai fruit and vegetable imports until border hours restored

PHNOM PENH — As a 24 hour ultimatum expired on the morning of June 17, the Cambodian government halted the import of fruit and vegetables from Thailand, effective from 9am. The ban will continue until the Thai military, which unilaterally adjusted border crossing hours, lifts its restrictions, said the head of the immigration department.

Sok Veasna, director-general of the General Department of Immigration, told The Post that the import of vegetables and fruits from Thailand was suspended starting at 9am, following a one-day ultimatum issued by Cambodia.

No formal declaration was required, as the Cambodian position was made clear on June 17.

“Generally, as per a previous agreement, we open border crossings at 6am and close at 10pm. However, because the Thais unilaterally changed the hours, Cambodia started opening at 9am from June 8. Thus, we closed from 9am today for fruit and vegetables,” said Veasna.

He explained that the ban applies only to fruit and vegetables, while other goods and human travel remain unaffected. The ban will continue until further notice or until Thailand reverts to the original border opening hours.

The ultimatum on produce imports was set by the Cambodian leadership on the morning of June 16. Senate president Hun Sen stated that once Thailand adjusts its border hours back to normal, Cambodia will immediately reopen the border for vegetable and fruit imports.

The latest measure was in response to a unilateral decision, made by regional Thai military authorities, to adjust border crossing hours. On June 16, Thai foreign ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura confirmed that the decision was made by the military but criticised Cambodia’s import ban as not being in the spirit of good neighbourly relations, stating that it harms the people of both countries.

Thai media outlet The Nation Thailand reported today that the Thai army is tightening border travel restrictions, barring Thai citizens from crossing the borders to work at casinos and entertainment venues in Cambodia, citing “security issues”. — The Phnom Penh Post/ANN